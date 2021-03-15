Zack Snyder's Justice League Gets New Trailer With Fresh Scenes Ahead Of Debut; WATCH

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is one of the most anticipated projects. It will be arriving soon as an HBO Max original. Now, before its release, the makers have dropped a second trailer giving several fresh glimpses at the movie.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League unveils new trailer

The second Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer starts with villains, Darkseid and Steppenwolf. A speaker indirectly compares the power of Darkseid with that of Superman as he returns from death. Bruce Wayne admits that he tried to divide the superheroes but made a promise on Kal-El’s grave to unite them.

Aquaman and Wonder Woman sense that an enemy is coming. Darkseid is seen sitting on his throne and making an appearance on a planet which he shatters by his ax. Superman expresses how he does not want to waste his second chance after the resurrection. Aquaman might go head-to-head with Darkseid as the baddie is seen underwater using his omega beams. A hint at Martian Manhunter and a small scene of the Joker are also there in the clip. Check out Zack Snyder’s Justice League second trailer below.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will arrive on March 18, 2021, on HBO Max in multiple places. In India, the film will be available on Box My Show, for rent, and for purchase. The runtime of the project is said to be around four hours and one minute. It is divided into six chapters – Part 1: Don’t Count On It, Batman; Part 2: The Age of Heroes; Part 3: Beloved Mother, Beloved son; Part 4: Change Machine; Part 5: All the King’s Horses; and Part 6: Something Darker.

Zack Snyder's Justice League has Henry Cavill as Kal-El / Clark Kent / Superman, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, along with Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons, and others. Popular DC Comics villain Darkseid will make his debut. Additionally, Jared Leto as the Joker and Joe Manganiello as Slade Wilson / Deathstroke are also part of Zack Snyder's Justice League cast.