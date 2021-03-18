Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Makers At HBO Max Stand In Solidarity With AAPI Community

Ahead of the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, the social media team of the same, who are essentially employees of HBO Max, have released a statement through the film's official Twitter handle in the light of the recently-orchestrated Atlanta shootings. The same has been done in order to communicate that they stand with the members of the AAPI community. In addition to the same, the makers of the HBO Max original film, through the tweet are trying to spread the message of the immediate stoppage of hate towards artists of Asian descent. Read on to see the post.

HBO Max's statement in the light of the Atlanta Shootings:

Contents of the post above:

The makers officially stated, "We remain in solidarity with the AAPI community and are outraged at the recent increase in violence against them, including last night's shootings in Atlanta. The violent attacks against Asian American and Pacific Islander individuals are unacceptable and should not be part of their story. We will always be committed to uplifting the voices of those affected by any form of racism and xenophobia."

Zack Snyder Justice League's release plan:

The film, which is now available for streaming, stars Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, Ray Porter, Joe Manganiello, J.K Simmons, Jeremy Irons, Ray Porter, and Ciaran Hinds, amongst others. Very recently, the makers of the same had revealed the six chapters that the film, which is touted to be Zack Snyder's Magnum Opus, is going to be divided into. Those chapters, in chronological order, are "Don’t Count On It, Batman”, "The Age Of Heroes", "Beloved Mother, Beloved Son", "Change Machine", "All The King’s Horses" and "Something Darker".

As far as Justice League Snyder Cut's release date in India is concerned, the film that is said to be Zack Snyder's Magnum Opus is now available for streaming to Indian viewers on the BookMyShow streaming app. In order to be able to see the film, a BookMyShow user will have to shell out approximately Rs. 149 (Which roughly translates to US $2). The Twitterati, shortly after the upliftment of the social media embargo that was imposed by the makers of the four-hour-long epic, has taken to various social media sites in order to share their own Zack Snyder's Justice League review, most of which term the film to be a redemption story for everyone involved. More details regarding the film will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available