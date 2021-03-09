'Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Movie Released Accidentally On HBO Max

DC Fans have been eagerly waiting for Zack Snyder's version of Justice League to drop on HBO Max. While the four-hour director's cut is set to release on March 18, some fans caught glimpses of the film sooner than its intended debut. Some HBO Max subscribers had reported that they were able to view Zack Synder's Justice League accidentally when they attempted to play Tom and Jerry, the new CGI/live-action hybrid film from director Tim Story. The error was first noticed by a Twitter user who had posted the Justice League streaming glitch on his account, which has now been deleted on account of copyright infringement. Take a look at it here.

Zack Synder's Justice League accidentally released on HBO Max; subscribers post glimpses

A Twitter user who first noticed the glitch said to Hollywood Reporter that he was able to access at least one hour of Zack Synder's Justice League before it was taken off from the platform by the studio. When he tried to restart the film, Tom and Jerry played as it should have, suggesting that users were able to catch a certain amount of Zack Snyder's Justice League in the time frame it was online.

Several other subscribers also noticed the glitch and captured glimpses and screenshots of the new footage. HBO Max quickly took cognizance of the issue and fixed the glitch within an hour. Some of the Tweets featuring the leaked footage were deleted by Twitter on the basis of "copyright infringement", while some others are still up. Take a look at some of them here.

Y’all trying to watch the Justice League Snyder Cut?! Go to HBO and try to watch Tom and Jerry and the back out and try it again. We got the Snyder cut baby! Hahaha. Early Happy bday gift ðŸ”¥ðŸ˜Ž #hbo #jbatman #JusticeLeague #SnyderCut #superman #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/xuqCyfQDEr — barrelfullofgames (@barrelfullgames) March 8, 2021

@hbomax I'm trying to watch Tom & Jerry but instead it's playing the Synder Cut



I doubt this is how Tom & Jerry starts off pic.twitter.com/RnkmFBR728 — leirbag (@gbral_) March 8, 2021

Zack Snyder's Justice League release date details

The four-hour director's cut of 2017's Justice League reportedly cost HBO Max $70 million in special effects, editing, a new score and additional plot elements absent from the original theatrical cut. The original Justice League (2017) that was later helmed by Joss Whedon after Zack Snyder took an exit became a critical and commercial disappointment.

While in the USA, viewers will be able to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, Indian viewers can still catch it on March 18 from exactly 1.31 pm (IST) on BookMyShow Stream. The title will be available to rent on BookMyShow for a price of Rs.149 and will support HD video with Dolby 5.1 surround sound. If you choose to rent Justice League Snyder Cut, you will have 30 days to watch it, and two days to finish once you hit play. BookMyShow Stream will also allow you to download Justice League Snyder Cut on supported devices, including Chromecast and Apple TV. Besides that, Zack Snyder's Justice League will also be available to stream in India on YouTube, Apple TV, Google Play, Hungama Play and Tata Sky. The cost of streaming on these platforms has not been revealed yet.