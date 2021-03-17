'Zack Snyder's Justice League': Release Date, Where To Watch And More About Superhero Film

Justice League Snyder Cut officially known as Zack Snyder's Justice League is all set to release in India. Millions of fans petitioned Warner Bros. to let Zack Snyder finish what he started and let him showcase his vision of the Justice League. Here is more information about the Justice League Synder Cut, read on.

What is Zack Snyder's Justice League all about?

Zack Snyder had left the movie Justice League (2017) when it was in post-production due to a tragedy in his family. So, when Joss Whedon had taken over the project, he had done extensive reshoots and had made the Justice League a different film than what Snyder had envisioned. Upon its release in 2017, the movie was panned by the critics and bombed at the box office. Soon, petitions asking Warner Bros to release The Snyder Cut started doing the rounds of social media and gained momentum over the years. Last year, the studio finally announced that they have given a go-ahead to Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Justice League Snyder Cut release date in India

Justice League Snyder Cut release date in India has been set for March 18, 2021. The film won't be a theatrical release. However, fans of the movie have a number of options to rent or buy the Snyder Cut full movie from various sources and streaming services. Here is the list of websites where you can watch Snyder Cut.

Where to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League?

Fans have the option to buy or rent the film from the following websites and services:

Bookmyshow

Apple TV +

YouTube

TataSky.

The film can be bought approximately for a price of Rs. 650- 700. The film is also available for rent starting at a price of Rs. 149.

About Justice League Snyder Cut cast

Zack Snyder's Justice League cast includes Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Ezra Miller as The Flash and Jason Momoa as Aquaman. The movie also features Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Amber Heard as Mera and Jared Leto as the Joker, among others.