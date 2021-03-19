Last Updated:

'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Review: Netizens Have An 'awesome Blast' Watching It

Zack Snyder's Justice League was released on March 18 and Twitter reactions are out. Check out what Twitterati had to say about Justice League Snyder Cut.

Zack Snyder's Justice League

Zack Snyder's Justice League was released on March 18 on HBO Max and other streaming platforms worldwide. The four-hour epic superhero film released after huge anticipation and hype from fans about its favourite DC superheroes being reimagined by Zack Snyder in his vision. Zack Snyder's Justice League cast includes Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, Willem Dafoe, J.K Simmons among others.

Now, the reviews of Zack Snyder's Justice League are in. Several critics have agreed that despite what they felt about Snyder's version, all agree that it is "vastly superior" to the 2017 version. Twitter has also been abuzz with their early reactions to the film, as more reviews will also be incoming in the following days. Check out what Twitter users reacted to Zack Snyder's Justice League below.

Twitter reviews of Zack Snyder's Justice League: What is the verdict?

A Twitter user wrote that Justice League went from being one of the worst films in recent memory to be one of the best DC Films made thanks to Zack Snyder's version. He wrote, "JUSTICE LEAGUE went from being one of the worst comic-book films in recent memory to being one of the finest thanks to Zack Snyder’s restored vision. Epic, grandiose, heartfelt and with plenty of humor, #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is simply one of the best DC movies ever made."

Another Twitter user stated that the film was a "monumental achievement in comic book movie history". A fan tweeted that the film had its weak moments with "cringey over the top humour", but it was much better than Marvel's attempt at humour. One Twitter user wrote, "Streets are saying the 3rd act of Zack Snyder's Justice League is on par with Infinity War and Endgame"

Twitter fans are mostly impressed with Ray Fisher's Cyborg getting more screentime

One tweet read, "Watched Zack Snyder’s Justice League & loved it! With all the things he set up in this movie for future projects, WB would be fools not to continue Zacks vision!  I, for one, am dying to see where these characters go in the future! #RestoreTheSnyderVerse". A Twitter user also stated it was an "immersive DC graphic novel" brought to life.

Some Twitter fans were happy that Ray Fisher's Cyborg had more screentime and character development compared to the 2017 version. Overall, the film has received an immensely positive reaction from Twitter! Check out some more Twitter reviews here!

 

 

 

