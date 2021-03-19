'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Review: Netizens Have An 'awesome Blast' Watching It

Zack Snyder's Justice League was released on March 18 on HBO Max and other streaming platforms worldwide. The four-hour epic superhero film released after huge anticipation and hype from fans about its favourite DC superheroes being reimagined by Zack Snyder in his vision. Zack Snyder's Justice League cast includes Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, Willem Dafoe, J.K Simmons among others.

Now, the reviews of Zack Snyder's Justice League are in. Several critics have agreed that despite what they felt about Snyder's version, all agree that it is "vastly superior" to the 2017 version. Twitter has also been abuzz with their early reactions to the film, as more reviews will also be incoming in the following days. Check out what Twitter users reacted to Zack Snyder's Justice League below.

Twitter reviews of Zack Snyder's Justice League: What is the verdict?

A Twitter user wrote that Justice League went from being one of the worst films in recent memory to be one of the best DC Films made thanks to Zack Snyder's version. He wrote, "JUSTICE LEAGUE went from being one of the worst comic-book films in recent memory to being one of the finest thanks to Zack Snyder’s restored vision. Epic, grandiose, heartfelt and with plenty of humor, #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is simply one of the best DC movies ever made."

Another Twitter user stated that the film was a "monumental achievement in comic book movie history". A fan tweeted that the film had its weak moments with "cringey over the top humour", but it was much better than Marvel's attempt at humour. One Twitter user wrote, "Streets are saying the 3rd act of Zack Snyder's Justice League is on par with Infinity War and Endgame"

I just watched #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague This is a monumental achievement in comic book movie history, it truly is one of my favorite comic book movies now I was in disbelief with what I was seeing I am so unbelievably happy. Difference between this & Whedon’s cut is NIGHT & DAY pic.twitter.com/8uRMoRfCE0 — BluRayð”¸ngel (@BluRayAngel) March 19, 2021

Zack Snyder Justice League is amazing. 10/10 in my opinion. it has its cringy moments but wasn't over the top, or on MARVEL level of jokes galore; I appreciate that.

-character development âœ”

-Action âœ”

-DARK âœ”

-none of them felt like a class B hero.#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/C23YKedYFy — DADEFUYE (@daadefuyemedia) March 19, 2021

Streets are saying the 3rd act of Zack Snyder's Justice League is on par with Infinity War and Endgame pic.twitter.com/MXgGmtuJO3 — T'Challa Stan #TeamKong (@KhameekJ03) March 14, 2021

Twitter fans are mostly impressed with Ray Fisher's Cyborg getting more screentime

One tweet read, "Watched Zack Snyder’s Justice League & loved it! With all the things he set up in this movie for future projects, WB would be fools not to continue Zacks vision! I, for one, am dying to see where these characters go in the future! #RestoreTheSnyderVerse". A Twitter user also stated it was an "immersive DC graphic novel" brought to life.

Some Twitter fans were happy that Ray Fisher's Cyborg had more screentime and character development compared to the 2017 version. Overall, the film has received an immensely positive reaction from Twitter! Check out some more Twitter reviews here!

I'm also super happy that Cyborg's origin story was included this time, and that Ray Fisher got to actually be in the movie for more than a small handful of scenes! Joss Whedon did him so dirty. #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/argicctSa3 — sarah ðŸŒˆ (@LettuceGoddess) March 19, 2021

#TheSnyderCut is loaded with scenes people haven't seen & are going to love. It is such a better movie than the theatrical cut of #JusticeLeague. Night and day difference. Saying that have no idea how this version could have ever been released in theaters. Perfect for @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/Fnamv6GcKj — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 14, 2021

#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague does indeed exist, I seen it THREE TIMES now, & IT IS FREAKIN' AWESOME! I had an absolute blast watching each time & shocked at just how good it actually is and how well it plays! Action packed, it hits all the beats & that @Junkie_XL score is straightðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/UgFW1Le9kA — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) March 14, 2021

I can now say that I have watched #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague and it is far superior to the original theatrical version. Rich character development, much better action, a coherent story & some terrific badass moments. Definitely a long watch, but I never felt tired of it. Well done pic.twitter.com/QXyQLdUApv — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 14, 2021

Enjoyed #TheSnyderCut immensely. It provides lots more clarity & cohesion to these beloved heroes and their struggle, rooting the action in intense stakes. Restoring the backstories does a world of good to everyone, but especially Ray Fisher. #JusticeLeagueSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/fbjyzvxAp6 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) March 14, 2021

#JusticeLeagueSnyderCut is an assembly cut w/ finished effects. Its the same core movie we saw in 2017 w/ two hours of deleted scenes & some slightly altered versions of existing beats. Two reasons to watch: The action climax is much better and Cyborg gets the deserved spotlight. pic.twitter.com/bUSmiJwccT — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) March 14, 2021

Zack Snyder's Justice League: I enjoyed it thoroughly. It's both very different, and eerily similar, to the original film with almost all of the changes and additions improving the characters and story. Better motivations. Bigger stakes. It's bloated but superior & worth the wait pic.twitter.com/h7PRADzeJn — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) March 14, 2021

#SnyderCut: More cohesive than the atrocious other one, but 4 hours is an exhausting heft for excessive style & messy world building. But Cyborg’s plot is more satisfying & the missing Flash scene is fun and...hey, have you seen BACURAU? Tomorrow: Review embargo trolls #Oscars. — erickohn (@erickohn) March 14, 2021

Despite having mixed feelings about his previous DC films, #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague has completely won me over. The movie is downright awesome, and it’s the most operatic superhero film ever made. As grand as the set pieces are... pic.twitter.com/2C8zNLEJGc — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) March 14, 2021