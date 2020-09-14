Will Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Be Renamed To 'Justice League: Director's Cut'?

Discussion about Zack Snyder's Justice League cut was one of the highlights of the recent DC FanDome event. Along with panels and trailers, the DC FanDome event also provided fans with multiple downloadable wallpapers that can be found here. These wallpapers also had multiple new images from Zack Snyder's Justice League. Some fans immediately noticed that one of the posters was titled as Justice League: Director's Cut instead of Zack Snyder's Justice League. According to an IGN report, this might be a hint that reveals the final name for Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Zack Snyder's Justice League might be renamed to Justice League: Director's Cut upon release

Also Read | DC FanDome: Zack Snyder's Justice League & Other Must-watch Panels At Virtual Comic Con

[Image from www.dccomics.com/DCFanDomeWallpapers]

Above is one of the new wallpapers that were released online for the DC FanDome event. While the poster is similar to other Zack Snyder's Justice League promo images, one major difference is the title written at the bottom. Instead of being titled as Zack Snyder's Justice League, the wallpaper has been renamed to Justice League: Director's Cut. Some fans believe that this new title will be the official final name for the upcoming Snyder cut that is set to release on HBO Max in 2021.

Also Read | Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' To Be A Four-hour-long Miniseries; Details Inside

There is no official announcement about the final name for the mini-series. Whether the series is officially renamed to Justice League: Director's Cut remains to be seen. As of now, the Snyder cut has been titled Zack Snyder's Justice League in various other promo images.

The upcoming Snyder cut will be a four-part mini-series, and each part will almost be as long as a feature-length film. This new Snyder cut series reportedly cost around $30 million to produce. During the DC FanDome event, Zack Snyder revealed that there were no reshoots done with the main cast and that all the scenes in the series will be obtained from footage filmed during the making of the original 2017 movie.

Also Read | Robert Pattinson In The Batman To Dwayne Johnson As Black Adam: See Top DC FanDome Reveals

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be a retelling of the 2017 movie, but with the original script that was created by Zack Snyder himself. The 2017 movie differed from Snyder's vision as he had to leave the project due to a family tragedy. The project was then taken over by Joss Whedon, who is also the director who made the first two Avengers films.

Also Read | 'Cyborg' Actor Ray Fisher On Watching Zack Snyder’s 'Justice League' Trailer On Loop

[Promo Source: Justice League Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.