'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Tops UK Home Entertainment Chart; Filmmaker Thanks Fans

Zack Snyder's Justice League received a huge response from the audience when it recently released on Home Entertainment. The director took to Twitter and thanked all the fans as the film crushes records in Home Entertainment. Here's what the director had to say to the fans of Justice League's Snyder Cut.

Zack Snyder thanks fans for giving a great response to Justice League's Snyder cut

Earlier this year, Zack Snyder's Justice League was finally released as a four-hour streaming event on HBO Max after years of fan petitioning. The Snyder Cut is now available for purchase in other countries, and the filmmaker is thanking fans for their support for the film's success in Home Entertainment as well. Zack Snyder shared an article that mentioned about Zack Snyder's Justice League topping the UK Home Entertainment chart. He wrote with it, "Big thanks for all the continued support!"

Big thanks for all the continued support!https://t.co/zDw0vPXvNm — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) June 16, 2021

Reactions to Zack's note of gratitude

A fan wrote that he had been waiting for a "proper" Justice League film since the '70s. He mentioned that what they got in 2017 wasn't satisfying and thanked him for the film stating that he has watched it 61 times now.

Another fan seemed very supportive and mentioned that they were a part of his family now. She mentioned that he and the Justice League cast did not deserve what the Warner Brothers did to them. She added that they are all fighting for the "Restore the Snyder Verse" and that they are always by his side.

Sir, I have been waiting for a proper JL film since the 1970s, what we got in 2017 wasn't it. Thank you for this film that I have now watched 61 times and I will stand behind anything that gets us more of this epic we've been following for 8 years. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/hn8YYj4zup — Igor (@SnowdenIgor) June 16, 2021

We are #ZackSnyder family! U didn't and dont deserve what WB did to u or the cast! We are fighting for #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and we're all on ur side!! U are truly a great director! pic.twitter.com/f7GcVlQJIK — chelebear74 (@Chelebear7) June 17, 2021

In the United States, Zack Snyder's Justice League is only accessible on HBO Max. Fans, on the other hand, are eager to get their hands on a physical copy of the film. The Snyder Cut is dominating on the other side of the pond, debuting at number one for home entertainment for the sixth week in a row. According to the reports of Cinema Blend, despite never receiving a full theatrical release, it is evident that Zack Snyder's Justice League is still making money.

Warner Bros. has invested heavily in HBO Max, including a number of critically praised television shows. The release of Zack Snyder's Justice League reportedly surpassed viewership records, no doubt prompting moviegoers to subscribe to the streaming service.

It should be noted that Zack Snyder's Justice League has been competing with other titles such as Godzilla Vs. Kong in the UK. And by topping the charts, it is expected that the film has the potential to produce a substantial profit once the Blu-ray is released in the United States.

Image: Still from Justice League's Snyder cut

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.