'Zack Snyder's Justice League': Why Were The Stars Missing From The Film's Press Tour?

Zack Synder's Justice League premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, March 18 and will mark the full circle of four years of grassroots campaigning by Synder's fans, who are all excited to see his original vision of Justice League. Synder fans had started the movement to release the original Synder Cut version of Justice League in 2017 when Joss Whedon's version became a critical and commercial failure upon its release.

Fans had launched the #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement which has since been tweeted by Justice League stars Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot among others. The cast has supported Zack Synder's vision of Justice League on social media, but until recently those same stars have been notably absent from the campaign to promote the actual release of Zack Synder's Justice League. Read to know why the A-list cast of Zack Synder's Justice League was missing from the press tour of the film.

Why was Zack Snyder's Justice League cast missing from the press tour?

According to Variety, none of the actors in the highly anticipated superhero flick participated in the traditional methods of promoting a movie such as junket interviews, talk show appearances, press conferences and being presenters on awards shows. Instead, director Zack Synder and his wife Deborah Synder fielded the responsibilities of promoting the film on their own. Zack Synder recently said in an interview with the publication that the duo have been behind some of the promotion the cast had done for the film. But various sources have reiterated that the film is actually "Synder's baby" because it's his vision for the film that is in the spotlight.

HBO Max also has not pursued any of the cast members to promote the film, as the cast had already fulfilled their contractual obligations to promote Justice League in 2017. Synder added that his Justice League version reportedly cost $70 million in production and the film may reportedly bring more subscribers to HBO Max, which has failed to keep up with its competitors like Netflix and Disney+. Meanwhile, Zack Synder is promoting the film via a virtual premiere event on Wednesday which will be hosted by filmmaker Kevin Smith.

Meanwhile, Ray Fisher has been the only cast member of the film to aggressively promote the film through his social media, repeatedly engaging fans to hype the film. This comes amidst his recent ouster from Warner Bros. following his accusations against director Joss Whedon for engaging in “gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable” behaviour, according to a viral Tweet that he sent last July. Ben Affleck is also busy shooting The Tender Bar with director George Clooney, Ezra Miller has currently completed filming for the third Fantastic Beasts film, while Gal Gadot has been promoting the National Geographic docuseries Impact, which she’s also executive producing.