Zack Snyder's Justice League's Deathstroke Aka Joe Manganiello Backs 'RestoreSnyderverse'

After the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, netizens are talking to continue the world of Zack Snyder's Justice League. Many users have termed the movies of Zack Snyder as Snyderverse and are trending hashtags of 'Restore the Snyderverse' everywhere on social media platforms. Recently, Joe Manganiello took to Twitter to share a rare photo from the sets of Justice League in which he can be spotted in the avatar of Deathstroke. He backed the online movement and wrote #RestoreTheSnyderverse on his social media account.

Deathstroke backs online movement of restoring comic-book world of Zack Snyder

Joe Manganiello who plays the character of Deathstroke in the cinematic universe of DC backs the online movement of restoring Zack Snyder's comic book world. He shared a black-and-white photo of himself in the avatar of Deathstroke and wrote, "#RestoreTheSnyderverse #Deathstroke". Take a look at his tweet below.

This is not the first time celebrities have backed up an online movement. The star cast of Justice League like Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Henry Cavil supported the online movement of '#ReleaseTheSnyderCut". Joe is a massive fan of comic-book movies and his support hasn't surprised many netizens. Zack Snyder's Justice League teased some of the scenes of Deathstroke in future movies through post-credits which has left a lot of fans demanding more movies in which Deathstroke plays a pivotal role.

Although fans are not losing their hope that the world of Zack Snyder may revive but CEO of Warner Bros. studios in an interview with Variety has loosely discussed the fate of Snyderverse. In the interview, CEO Ann Sarnoff said that he appreciates the amount of love Zack Snyder's work is getting and is very grateful for Zack's contribution to the cinematic universe of DC. He added that the whole team of Warner Media Studios is happy that Zack Snyder's Justice League has come to life which wasn't in the plans until a year ago. In the end, he said Justice League completes the trilogy of Zack Snyder indicating that there might be no further movies to be made by Zack Snyder for the cinematic universe of DC.

Source: Joe Manganiello's Instagram