Zack Snyder's Third '300' Movie Was Going To Be A Gay Love Story; Warner Bros Rejected It

Zack Snyder has revealed stunning information about the third movie in the 300 franchise. The movie series which is a historical drama story has found a loyal fanbase over the years. It is considered one of the best works of Zack Snyder as well. In one of his latest interviews, the filmmaker revealed that his story for the third movie in the 300 franchise was rejected by Warner Bros.

Warner Bros rejected Zack Snyder's idea for 300's new instalment

According to The Playlist's The Fourth Wall podcast interview with Zack Snyder, the Justice League director revealed that he was asked by Warner Bros to write the script for the third instalment in the 300 series which would also serve as the final chapter for the franchise. Over the course of the pandemic, Zack came up with a story for the third movie, but it wasn't what WB has hoped for.

The co-writer of 300 revealed that he came up with a new story altogether. The story is about Alexander the Great's relationship with Hephaestion. The story is called Blood and Ashes and it is a love story between the two. The ace director called it "a beautiful love story, with warfare". He further quipped, "They (WB) are not huge fans of mine".

Back in February 2021, he also expressed his interest in working on a film retelling an Arthurian legend. While he did not mention many details about the project but revealed that it is set in the "Gold Rush Era of America". He called the project a little weird and also cool.

About Zack Snyder's latest silver screen releases

Zack Snyder made waves all over the globe when the Snyder Cut of Justice League was announced. Originally, Zack was tasked with the filming but he left the project halfway due to his personal matters. The movie that was previously released received bombed at the box office and fans of the director awaited to see Zack's vision on screen. The four-hour-long Snyder Cut of Justice League titled Zack Snyder's Justice League was met with high expectations from the fans. Following the movie's release, Zack recently released a zombie-action film Army of the Dead in select theatres and is slated to release worldwide on Netflix on May 21, 2021. The movie features Dave Bautista and Huma Qureshi.

(Image: Shutterstock)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.