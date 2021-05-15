Zack Synder Gives Thumbs Up To Idea Of Black Superman, Calls It 'long Overdue'

Will viewers soon see a black actor step into the shoes of Superman? Zack Synder has given a thumbs up to the rumoured idea said to be a part of a JJ Abrams reboot that has become a talking point. The director termed it as a ‘bold’ move that has been ‘long overdue.’

Zack Snyder on Black Superman

Snyder said that he ‘loves’ JJ Abrams, and his work in the past, when asked about the Black Superman by Radio Times. The Man of Steel filmmaker added that he was interested to see ‘what happens’, terming it ‘bold’, ‘cool’ and a ‘probably long overdue’ move.

The director has made Henry Cavill the face of Supeman since Man of Steel in 2013, before directing him in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League (and featuring in the extended Zack Snyder’s Justice League). Synder backed his own find, and said that he loved Henry as Superman, and added he’s ‘my Superman.’

The 55-year-old also said that he was not involved in any project related to the DC Universe with Warner Bros and was waiting to see ‘what to do with this’ and how it ‘manifests itself.’

Reports are doing the rounds that Warner Bros is planning to team up a black lead actor and a black director for the next Superman movie being produced by JJ Abrams and written by comic book author-journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Not much has been confirmed about the movie except plans being afoot since February. Michael B Jordan had denied reports that he was set to feature in the movie.

Snyder, meanwhile, is currently involved with the releae of the Army of the Dead. The Dave Bautista zombie heist film is hitting the select theatres and Netflix on May 21. The movie also has an Indian representation with Huma Qureshi playing one of the characters.

