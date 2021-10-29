Last Updated:

Zack Synder's 'Army Of Thieves' Twitter Review: Netizens Call It 'fun & Very Well-made'

Zack Synder's second instalment from 'Army Of The Dead' franchise was released on October 29. Here's how netizens reviewed the film 'Army Of Thieves'.

Army of Thieves

Zack Synder's zombie latest film Army of Thieves was released on Netflix on October 29, serving as the prequel to the Army Of The Dead, it is the second instalment in the franchise. The film is set six years before the events of Army Of The Dead and focuses on Matthias Schweighöfer's character of safecracker Ludwig Dieter. 

As the movie was released on Netflix, netizens left reviews of the movie on the microblogging site Twitter. Users praised the lead actor and director Schweighöfer's performance and direction in the movie. Read on to know what netizens had to say about Army of Thieves.

'Army Of The Thieves' Twitter review

The movie is set six years before the events of Army of the Dead, based on the initial stages of the zombie outbreak. Ludwig Dieter is in his early days of safecracking and is hired by a mysterious woman to pull off a heist with the help of a misfit crew of aspiring thieves. The cast of the movie includes Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Jonathan Cohen, and Peter Simonischek. Here's how netizens reviewed the film:

One user wrote, "#ArmyOfThieves is a fun and very well-made, beautiful looking romantic comedy/action film. I’ve always loved these European set heist films, it makes the film grander and larger than it actually is. 8.5/10." Another user wrote, "Just finished #ArmyOfThieves on @netflix. This is a crowdpleaser folk. This movie has so much personality & makes you love Ludwig Dieter even more so than before. After finishing it, I immediately wanted to jump into #ArmyOfTheDead. Thank you @MSchweighoefer and @ZackSnyder."

Zack Snyder reveals plans for a zombie sequel

Zack Synder also opened up about the plans for the upcoming movie in the zombie franchise and in an interview with Inverse revealed that Army Of The Dead 2 will be titled Planet Of The Dead, he said, "I won't tell you what happens in Army of the Dead 2 — aka Planet of the Dead — but let's just say that there’s a chance Dieter survives. And there's a chance that brush with death would have caused him to want to find a jailed Gwendoline."

