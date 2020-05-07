Zayn Malik's New Tattoo On Marriage Sparks Engagement Rumours With Gigi Hadid; See Pic

Recently, news about Gigi Hadid's pregnancy had taken the Internet by storm. Fans were reportedly excited to know that two of their favourite stars, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, may be having a baby together. Followers of the much-celebrated couple have been trying to find clues whether the two will be getting married soon. Now, Zayn Malik's new tattoo has raised a number of eyebrows as it speaks about love and marriage.

Zayn Malik's new tattoo

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik recently got a tattoo which is an excerpt on marriage from a famous poem by Khalil Gibran. The tattoo was not posted by Gigi Hadid or Zayn Malik, but their jeweller, who recently crafted matching bracelets for the celebrity couple. Check it out below -

— georgethejeweler on Instagram story pic.twitter.com/J1Lnb1dH9T — Zayn Malik Updates (@ZaynReport) May 2, 2020

News of Gigi Hadid's pregnancy had broken the internet and fans quickly rushed to congratulate the couple on the Internet. Now with Zayn's sweet tattoo, fans have been wondering whether the two have gotten engaged secretly. The news about their engagement has been kept under the wraps by both Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid. Check out fans are saying below -

call me crazy, but after seeing Zayn's new tattoo and reading what he's wearing, I've come to the conclusion that he and Gigi might be engaged — 𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙡 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙠𝙚𝙞𝙣𝙖 ☯ 🇲🇦 (@feltonsgolden) May 2, 2020

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid will get engaged. — IGO Predicts (@2020thoughts_) April 30, 2020

I heve a feeling that @GiGiHadid and @zaynmalik are either married or engaged; the same type of feeling when I saw gigi and thinked she has a mommy glow but I never said that cause they just reconciled recently.

Maybe they are married or engaged and they'll announce it later!! — Adeeba (@adeebasiddiqui0) May 3, 2020

Recently, a jeweller named Gorge Khalife had posted the photos of the custom-designed bracelets he made for Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid. The diamond-studded matching bracelets worn by the couple had also sparked engagement rumours a few days back. Check the matching bracelets of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid below -

A source close to the much-loved couple had recently revealed to a leading news daily about how they are dealing with the pregnancy. The source revealed that the two are now preparing for their new lives. In conclusion, the source stated that though both Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have had their ups and downs, they never stopped caring for each other.

