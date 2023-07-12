Zayn Malik Talks About Daughter Khai For The First Time Since Her Birth: She Sees Me As...

Zayn Malik recently ended his six-year silence by granting his first interview on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast. During the interview, he openly discussed his two-year-old daughter, Khai, whom he shares with his former partner, Gigi Hadid. It revolves around how he wants his daughter to look at him.

3 things you need to know

Zayn Malik initiated a romantic relationship with Gigi Hadid towards the end of 2015.

The couple joyfully welcomed their daughter, Khai Hadid Malik, in September 2020.

Unfortunately, their relationship came to an end in October 2021.

Zayn Malik's commitment to fatherhood

The 30-year-old singer expressed his deep commitment to being a positive role model for his daughter. He stated that fatherhood has become his main focus. Malik emphasised that his decision to do this interview stems from his desire for Khai to see him as someone who takes risks and faces anxieties head-on. He said, ‘Since I’ve had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her. That’s why I’m even doing this interview, you know?’

Reflecting on his past nervousness during interviews, Malik acknowledged the potential impact of this conversation on his daughter's perception of him in the future. He hopes that she will see his willingness to step out of his comfort zone and say, "My dad's doing this."

During the podcast, Malik was also asked to share a proud "dad quality" he has taken on, to which he playfully responded by embracing his reputation for telling dad jokes. He explained that he now sees himself as a dad and feels entitled to share these jokes, despite some people considering him a "weirdo." The artist went on to express the profound influence Khai has had on his life. He describes how she has brought colour and joy back into his world, revitalising his perspective on adulthood.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's relationships post-breakup

Zayn and Gigi Hadid ended their six-year on-and-off relationship in October 2021, a year after their daughter's birth. While they have chosen to keep their family life private since their split, Hadid's Instagram story featuring a Peppa Pig-themed birthday cake for Khai's second birthday tagged Malik, implying an amicable co-parenting relationship.

(Khai's 2nd birthday organised by father Zayn Malik | Image: Gigi Hadid/Instagram)

In recent news, rumours of Zayn Malik dating Selena Gomez surfaced following his breakup with Hadid. However, the latest updates suggest that the rumoured couple have parted ways. Conversely, Gigi Hadid has been speculated to be in a romantic relationship with Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio for the past few months.