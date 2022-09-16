Zayn Malik 'upset' Over Ex Gigi Hadid's Rumoured Romance With Leonardo DiCaprio: Report

Supermodel Gigi Hadid's rumoured romance with Leonardo DiCaprio hasn't gone down well with her ex Zayn Malik, with reports suggesting that the singer is 'upset'. The Dusk Till Dawn crooner, Zayn Malik, who shares a daughter Khai with Gigi, has reportedly been on good terms with the model and has hopes of them reuniting, however, her alleged fling has left him unhappy.

Zayn Malik 'upset' over ex Gigi Hadid's rumoured romance with Leonardo DiCaprio

A source informed Hollywood Life, “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him."

It is also being mentioned that while Gigi is trying her best to manage it all, her alleged romance is "definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with." Zayn and Gigi dated for a long time before parting ways last year. The duo weclomed their daughter Khai back in 2020.

Meanwhile, Gigi's father Mohamed Hadid also weighed in on the reports of the two stars' brewing romance, stating that he 'likes' the Oscar winner. Talking to The Daily Mail, he said,"I don't think they are dating," and added, "I met Mr. DiCaprio in St. Tropez four or five years ago and he is a very nice man. I liked him."

Mohamed Hadid continued, "They are friends – they have known each other for some time. I have not spoken to my daughter about Mr. DiCaprio. I don’t think they are dating – I believe they are just good friends. But I really don’t know."

Leonardo and Gigi party together amid relationship rumours

The duo was seen getting cozy at a recent party in New York City. After their pictures surfaced on social media, a source told Page Six that they're headed towards a romantic relationship, however, want to take things slow. The insider also mentioned that the actor "is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships. He doesn’t jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow.”

OMFG LEONARDO DICAPRIO AND GIGI HADID!!! pic.twitter.com/RuTVK8z7is — ʟᴏɪᴅᴀ (@LDCOSTIGAN) September 14, 2022

Image: AP