Zayn Malik's Ex-bandmate Louis Showers Love On Zayn's Picture With His Newborn Baby Girl

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their baby girl last weekend and shared a post to announce the news. Many celebrities liked the pictures and congratulated Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid. Amongst them was Zayn Malik's previous bandmate, Louis Tomlinson.

Louis Tomlinson showed love to Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's baby

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid recently took to their Instagram accounts to share a black and white picture of their baby girl and Zayn Malik holding hands. The picture garnered millions of likes in a few hours on both the accounts. Celebrities like Hailey Beiber, Kendall Jenner, Nina Dobrev, and Ashley Tisdale congratulated Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid. Zayn Malik's previous bandmate Louis Tomlinson also liked the picture which was a sweet gesture.

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson were close friends when they worked together in the band 'One Direction'. Zayn Malik is the third member from One Direction to be a father. Previously, Louis welcomed his son Freddie Reign with Briana Jungwirth in 2016 while Liam Payne welcomed his son Bear Payne with Cheryl in 2017.

Zayne Malik's daughter's Instagram picture

Zayne Malik is holding his baby girl's tiny hands in the Instagram post he shared earlier this morning. The picture garnered a lot of love from celebrities and Zayne Malik's fans. He also wrote a heartfelt message for his baby girl. It read: "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x." Take a look at the adorable post.

