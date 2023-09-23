Zendaya Engaged To Boyfriend Tom Holland? Dune Actor Reveals Truth Behind Viral Photo

Zendaya has quashed rumours of her engagement to her long-time boyfriend Tom Holland. She responded to the recent engagement rumours with a touch of humour. The rumours began after she posted an innocuous photo on her Instagram.

3 things you need to know

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been reportedly dating since 2017.

The duo worked together in the Spider-Man franchise.

Zendaya recently opened up about navigating paparazzi and her greatly reduced privacy.

Zendaya's mysterious Instagram photo

Zendaya posted a picture on her Instagram Story showcasing her outfit of the day, which included a ring on her finger. Fans quickly began speculating about her relationship status, assuming that the ring signalled an engagement.

In a now-deleted video, which was reposted by various social media accounts, the actress addressed the ring on her finger and laughed off the engagement rumours. She stated that she posted the photo to highlight her hat, not to make a significant announcement. She explained that she couldn't post anything without fans jumping to conclusions and clarified that this wasn't how she would announce such news. Zendaya also pointed out that the ring was on her right hand, not her left. "You think that’s how I would drop the news? I posted it for my hat. Not for the ring on my right finger, you guys, seriously,” she said.

Zendaya responds to speculation that she’s engaged to Tom Holland after sharing photo with a ring:



“I posted it for my hat… Like, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys. Seriously, you think that's how I would drop the deuce? Like, what?!” pic.twitter.com/BErGtGDRir — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 22, 2023

After initially deleting the snapshot, Zendaya re-uploaded the same photo to her Instagram Story, emphasising that it was meant innocently. She humorously added, "Let me just put the full body back so ya’ll can relax."

About Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been dating for almost three years. In a June interview, Holland revealed that Zendaya had been his childhood celebrity crush and playfully mentioned that he had won her over by playing the "long game."

The couple met on the sets of the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming. Their dating rumours began in 2021 after they were snapped while kissing in a car. Recently, the rumoured couple was spotted doing grocery shopping during their visit to Tom's hometown in the UK. In the viral photo, they could be seen holding each other's hands amidst their shopping run.

The actor has previously spoken about how both Zendaya and he likes to keep things private. In a 2021 media interaction, Tom said that he has been "really adamant to keep his private life private as he already shares so much with the world."