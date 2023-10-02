Zendaya, Gemma Chan, Ana De Armas: Celebs Attend Louis Vuitton Show At Paris Fashion Week

Quick links:
Zendaya, who was announced as Louis Vuitton's newest house ambassador earlier this year in April, attended the maison's Paris Fashion Week show in a pale grey zipper gown, paired with sleek locks.
Ana de Armas can be seen posing in a laidback but luxe brand ensemble as she poses in front of the LV insignia, prior to heading in for the show.
Gemma Chan's presence at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show, featured her in a beige and forest green number carrying several pleats and drapes, adding immense texture.
Cate Blanchett turned out for the event looking chic in black jumpsuit with multicoloured check-details across the bust. The upturned collars added a retro touch.
Jennifer Connelly also opted for the texture-heavy drapes and pleats combination, albeit, with a shorter hem and following the principle of colourblocking - namely with bright orange and dusty rose.
Pharrell Williams' opted for a fun all-blue pantsuit which he paired with a casual crew neck shirt and a drab green cap.
Known for his eccentric taste, Jaden Smith arrived for the event in a poncho-styled shirt, dressed down with a pair of denims.