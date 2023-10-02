Last Updated:

Zendaya, Gemma Chan, Ana De Armas: Celebs Attend Louis Vuitton Show At Paris Fashion Week

Zendaya, Gemma Chan, Ana de Armas and other celebrities attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show for Paris Fashion Week.

Zendaya
Zendaya, who was announced as Louis Vuitton's newest house ambassador earlier this year in April, attended the maison's Paris Fashion Week show in a pale grey zipper gown, paired with sleek locks. 

Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas can be seen posing in a laidback but luxe brand ensemble as she poses in front of the LV insignia, prior to heading in for the show.

Gemma Chan
Gemma Chan's presence at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show, featured her in a beige and forest green number carrying several pleats and drapes, adding immense texture. 

Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett turned out for the event looking chic in black jumpsuit with multicoloured check-details across the bust. The upturned collars added a retro touch.

Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly also opted for the texture-heavy drapes and pleats combination, albeit, with a shorter hem and following the principle of colourblocking - namely with bright orange and dusty rose.

Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams' opted for a fun all-blue pantsuit which he paired with a casual crew neck shirt and a drab green cap.

Jaden Smith
Known for his eccentric taste, Jaden Smith arrived for the event in a poncho-styled shirt, dressed down with a pair of denims. 

Felix
Stray Kids' fame Felix looked chic in a pair of latex pants and a structured white blazer.

