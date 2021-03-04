Zendaya, John Washington Open Up On 'Malcolm & Marie', Talk About Equality Among Partners

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Zendaya and Tenet actor John David Washington recently spoke about the experience of making their first film together, which is Netflix's Malcolm & Marie and the message that the film intended to deliver. The two actors were joined in by the director of the movie, Sam Levinson at a virtual meet, during which the three discussed the project extensively. Along with the experience of making the same, the cast members and the director spoke about how Malcolm & Marie came about to be and how the pandemic is essentially responsible for the film's existence.

What did the trio talk about during the virtual meet?

While touching upon the subject and the message of the Zendaya & John David Washington-starrer, Levinson, during a virtual meet with an official at Variety, said that the film essentially intended on promoting equality between creative partners by acknowledging the people who are responsible for bringing a project to life. As per the director, the project even highlighted the need for the existence of an equitable financial disbursement plan through which each and every stakeholder will receive a justifiable monetary compensation for the part that they played in the project. On the subject of how the film came about to be, Zendaya revealed that since the production of season 2 of Euphoria was halted due to the pandemic, the actor and Levinson, (Euphoria's creator), had to find an outlet for their built-up creative energies. The same led to the creation of Malcolm & Marie. Levinson even spoke about how the film was a spur-of-the-moment project, the filming of which was funded by the director himself.

About Malcolm & Marie

Malcolm & Marie tells the story of a filmmaker and his actor girlfriend who are at a crossroads in their relationship, the fate of which must be decided during the course of the film. A major portion of the film sees the two leads engaging in a heated argument, in which they touch upon the various aspects of the entertainment fraternity. The film is now available for streaming on Netflix.

