Zendaya, Kim Kardashian To Rihanna: All The Best Looks Of The Paris Fashion Week 2022

Last Updated: 8th March, 2022 23:08 IST

Hailey Bieber looked fabulous in a dramatic faux furr coat straight off the autumn/winter 2022 runway at Saint Laurent. She paired it with a mini skirt, strappy heels, and shades.

Kim Kardashian made heads turn at she stepped out in her daring Balenciaga look. She attended the brand’s fall 2022 show in Paris and her outfit was made entirely from duct tape.

'Euphoria' star Zendaya stole the show by opting an all-fuchsia pink fit. The look featured a shirt, long coat and trousers with three-dimensional floral motifs.

