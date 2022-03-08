Zendaya, Kim Kardashian To Rihanna: All The Best Looks Of The Paris Fashion Week 2022

Quick links:
'Euphoria' star Zendaya stole the show by opting an all-fuchsia pink fit. The look featured a shirt, long coat and trousers with three-dimensional floral motifs.
Flaunting her pregnancy glow, Rihanna stepped out in an all sheer black lingerie at Dior's presentation.
Alexa Demie attended Balenciaga‘s show in an all-black ensemble featuring an oversized shirt yet off-shoulder shirt and baggy leather pants.
Kim Kardashian made heads turn at she stepped out in her daring Balenciaga look. She attended the brand’s fall 2022 show in Paris and her outfit was made entirely from duct tape.
Anya Taylor-Joy graced the streets of Paris in her sequined embroidered knee-length dress teamed up with a black overcoat.
Hailey Bieber looked fabulous in a dramatic faux furr coat straight off the autumn/winter 2022 runway at Saint Laurent. She paired it with a mini skirt, strappy heels, and shades.
