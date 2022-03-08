Last Updated:

Zendaya, Kim Kardashian To Rihanna: All The Best Looks Of The Paris Fashion Week 2022

From Zendaya's all-pink look, Kim Kardashian wrapped up in Balenciaga tape, here are the top best dressed celebrities from the Paris Fashion Week 2022.

Swati Singh
Zendaya
1/7
Image: Instagram/@encelebridadess

'Euphoria' star Zendaya stole the show by opting an all-fuchsia pink fit. The look featured a shirt, long coat and trousers with three-dimensional floral motifs.

Rihanna
2/7
Image: Instagram/@rihannaofficilal

Flaunting her pregnancy glow, Rihanna stepped out in an all sheer black lingerie at Dior's presentation.

Alexa Demie
3/7
Image: Instagram/@anthonyghnassia

Alexa Demie attended Balenciaga‘s show in an all-black ensemble featuring an oversized shirt yet off-shoulder shirt and baggy leather pants.

Kim Kardashian
4/7
Image: Instagram/@catwalkhautecouture

Kim Kardashian made heads turn at she stepped out in her daring Balenciaga look. She attended the brand’s fall 2022 show in Paris and her outfit was made entirely from duct tape.

Anya Taylor-Joy
5/7
Image: Instagram/@anyataylorjoy.ar

Anya Taylor-Joy graced the streets of Paris in her sequined embroidered knee-length dress teamed up with a black overcoat.

Hailey Bieber
6/7
Image: Instagram/@haileyrbiebercloset

Hailey Bieber looked fabulous in a dramatic faux furr coat straight off the autumn/winter 2022 runway at Saint Laurent. She paired it with a mini skirt, strappy heels, and shades. 

Gigi Hadid
7/7
Image: Twitter/@RAF SIMONS

During Paris Fashion Week FW22 Fall Winter 2022, Gigi Hadid was spotted in a floral catsuit and matching coat from Lanvin's latest collection.

