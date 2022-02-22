Zendaya Laughs As She Trips In Pap Clip, Becomes Fodder For 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Meme

Actor Zendaya is well-known among her fans for her candid bubbly nature and her latest social media posts are a testimony to it. It so happened that while walking inside a restaurant, Zendaya accidentally tripped and her fall was captured in a paparazzi video. As soon as the clip caught the attention of the Spider-Man No Way Way Home actor, she re-shared it on Instagram showcasing her hilarious reaction, thereby proving that she is one actor who doesn't shy away from laughing at herself. However, what stole the entire limelight that the funny incident has now made her a fodder for Spider-Man: No Way Home memes.

Zendaya reacts to her tripping video

Zendaya recently took to her Instagram stories to share the viral pap video on her profile. While doing so, she said, "I can't stop laughing. Did they really have to take a video of me tripping." In another story, the star teared up as she couldn't control her laughter upon seeing a funny still of herself from the viral clip. The laughing fest did not just end there, she further ignited 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' meme fest online, by using her photo to her funny anecdote to a movie scene. Check it out below:

This comes just days after, actor Tom Holland debunked rumours of purchasing an apartment in South London with co-star Zendaya. During his recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, the Uncharted actor revealed that he has received umpteen calls from his friend circle to confirm the news. However, Holland asserted he has no idea about the origin of the rumours. Furthermore, Tom Holland joked that he'd love to own the keys of the rumoured apartment. He said, "I've had so many people call me up because apparently, I bought a new house in South London? Which is completely false! I didn't buy a new house. I'm like, 'Wow, what a surprise, I wonder when I'll get the keys.'"

Tom Holland and Zendaya tend to keep their romantic life away from the limelight. However, time and again, the duo dish out major couple goals for their fans. Previously, photo of the two holding hands and slaying in matching jerseys went insanely viral on the internet. On the professional front, Zendaya was last seen reprising her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria season 2.

Image: Instagram/@zendaya