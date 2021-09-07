Zendaya Opens Up On Making Mental Health Her Priority, Recommends Therapy Sessions To All

The popular American artist, Zendaya recently reflected on how she deals with mental health issues and asserted that there is nothing wrong in seeking therapy sessions for the same and sharing your stress or pain with someone who could actually help. She even opened up about her feelings amid COVID-induce lockdowns and also talked about a particular issue that she discussed with her therapist.

Zendaya on her mental health

In an interview with British Vogue, Zendaya said that she made her mental health a priority as she was always in the spotlight. When asked about her mental health and whether she takes therapy, she stated, “Of course I go to therapy. I mean, if anybody is able to possess the financial means to go to therapy, I would recommend they do that. I think it’s a beautiful thing."

Stating further about how it was normal to share one’s mental health issues with someone unknown, she added, "There’s nothing wrong with working on yourself and dealing with those things with someone who can help you, someone who can talk to you, who’s not your mom or whatever, who has no bias."

Emphasising on COVID-19 outbreak, she said mental health issues began to appear during the pandemic that started affecting her emotionally. She said: “[It was the] first kind of taste of sadness where you wake up and you just feel bad all day, like what the f**k is going on?" she said. "What is this dark cloud that’s hovering over me and I don’t know how to get rid of it, you know?”

Zendaya further said while her mother was a saver, her father was just the opposite. “My dad’s like, ‘You know, you can’t spend it when you’re dead,’ kind of thing," she said. "I’m somewhere in-between."

The singer also wished to be in a career where she could do things she wants to, financially. "The hope is to have a career where you can be in a position, financially, to just do things you want to do because you enjoy the work and not have to worry about the other things. But I’m always like, ‘I will always need to work.’ Because if I don’t work then everything can be gone tomorrow,” she stated, while adding that this was one particular issue that she discusses with her therapist in sessions.

