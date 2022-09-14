Zendaya 'overwhelmed' With Love Following Emmys 2022 Win; Calls It 'fairytale' Night

Congratulations are in order for Zendaya as she bagged the best actress award for her performance in Euphoria at the recently held Emmy Awards 2022. The 26-year-old star, who secured her career Emmy win in the category, penned a gratitude note on social media as she recalled the 'fairytale' night. The star added that she's overwhelmed with love, finding her Emmys 2022 win 'hard to process'.

Zendaya also created history with her victory, becoming the first Black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice, as per Variety. She also became the second woman to bag the accolade following Viola Davis' 2015 nod for How To Get Away With Murder.

Zendaya 'overwhelmed' with love following Emmys 2022 win

Taking to her Instagram story on Wednesday, September 14, Zendaya wrote, "I’m so overwhelmed with love and gratitude, it’s hard to even process the fairytale that was last night,” and added, “Currently travelling to get back to work but posts coming soon.”

In her acceptance speech at the awards show, Zendaya thanked her fans and the team of Euphoria for creating a safe space to bring the show to fruition. "Thank you to the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria, thank you for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show, I love you all so much," she said and continued, "Thank you to the Academy, thank you to my friends and family, some of which are here tonight."

Adding that she made Euphoria with the aim to heal people, Zendaya said, "I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me. I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue, or feels like they are a Rue. I want you to know that I am so grateful for your stories."

Zendaya’s speech for winning ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’ at the 2022 Emmy Awards! pic.twitter.com/LWb59LK3fP — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) September 13, 2022

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @STYLEANDSTARDOM)