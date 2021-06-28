Zendaya Pays A Fashionable Tribute To Beyonce At The BET Awards 2021

Actor Zendaya has been making heads turn with the stunning outfit she donned at the BET Awards 2021. The actor was dressed in an antique Versace ensemble that was inspired by Beyoncé's gown from the 2003 ceremony. Zendaya also took to Instagram to post a photo of herself wearing the archival outfit that pays respect to the singer, along with a caption revealing details about the same.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Zendaya shared a picture of herself in the outfit she donned at the BET Awards 2021. The sheer halter dress had a plunging top with brilliant green strands that brightened up the colour scheme and a lighter purple strap that wrapped around her back. Zendaya's outfit also consisted of a flowy, maxi-length skirt with a daring leg slit. She completed the look with custom-dyed Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals, a sleek low pony hairdo and Bulgari yellow diamonds. Along with the picture, the actor penned a caption where she wrote, “Crazy in Love”. Take a look at the post below.

Beyonce wore the Versace gown nearly 18 years ago for her first solo performance at the BET Awards, where she sang her single Crazy In Love, as the caption of the Euphoria actor's Instagram post suggests. Beyonce had just made her solo debut and was performing with her now-husband Jay-Z at the time. Beyonce wore a mini-version of it in 2003, with a pleated, ultra-high hem.

As soon as Zendaya shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Users were gushing over the actor’s outfit, while some were left speechless on seeing the post. One of the users wrote, “I wonder what it feels like to be God’s favourite”. Another user wrote, “my jaw dropped”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

On the work front, Zendaya is all set to star in the animated film titled Space Jam: A New Legacy, in which she plays Lola Bunny alongside a host of Looney Tunes characters and basketball star LeBron James. The film is all set to be released on July 16, 2021. She will also be seen in Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is a continuation of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Image: Zendaya, Beyonce Instagram

