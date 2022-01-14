As the American singer, Ronnie Spector, who formed the girl group the Ronettes recently passed away at the age of 78, the Spider-man No Way Home star Zendaya penned a heartfelt tribute for her on social media. Zendaya also revealed that she will soon be coming up with her next film in which she will be portraying the late singer, Ronnie Spector and added how her heart just broke on hearing of her demise.

Zendaya's social media tribute to the late American singer received condolences messages from various celebrity artists and fans. Many of them also stated how beautiful her tribute was while others showered love by dropping in heart emojis.

Zendaya's tribute to the late artist Ronnie Spector

Zendaya recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a couple of memorable pictures of the late American singer, Ronnie Spector. She also penned a beautiful note on her demise stating how the news about her death broke her heart. Adding to it, she also stated how she was so incredibly full of life and mentioned that there wasn't a time she saw her without her iconic red lips and full teased hair, a true rockstar through and through. She further addressed the late singer and stated that being able to know her had been one of the greatest honours of her life and thanked her for sharing her life with her along with her unmeasured talent, her unwavering love for performing, her strength, resilience, and her grace. While stating how grateful she was for her for the bond they shared, Zendaya added that Ronnie was a magical force of greatness and the world of music will never be the same.

The caption read, "This news just breaks my heart. To speak about her as if she’s not with us feels strange as she is so incredibly full of life. There’s not a time I saw her without her iconic red lips and full teased hair, a true rockstar through and through. Ronnie, being able to know you has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Thank you for sharing your life with me, I could listen to your stories for hours and hours. Thank you for your unmeasured talent, your unwavering love for performing, your strength, resilience and your grace. There is absolutely nothing that could dim the light you cast. I admire you so much and am so grateful for the bond we share. You are a magical force of greatness and the world of music will never be the same. I wish everyone got to experience you the way I did. We celebrate your beautiful life and give you all the flowers you so rightfully deserve. Rest in great power Ronnie. I hope to make you proud." (sic)

Many celebrity artists namely Holly Robinson, Maryam Lieberman, George M Johnson, Tina Knowles, Sheika Daley, Chery Burke, and others mourned the loss of the singer and dropped hearts and flowers emojis in the comments section. Many of them also hoped for her soul to rest in peace while others praised Zendaya for her beautiful words. Even the fans swamped the comments with heart emojis while mourning the demise of the singer. Take a look-

Image: Instagram/@Zendaya