Zendaya Reveals Her Biggest Fear While Auditioning With Timothée Chalamet For 'Dune'

Timothee Chalamet's sci-fi film Dune did exceedingly well after its release in 2021. It received several accolades including 10 nominations at the 94th Academy Awards in the category of Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography and many others.

The sci-fi movie is directed by Denis Villeneuve and stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and others in pivotal roles. Recently, Zendaya revealed what her biggest fear was during her Dune audition with Timothée Chalamet.

Zendaya’s biggest fear filming 'Dune' with Timothee Chalamet

In a recent chat with the W Magazine, Zendaya spilt the beans on what made her nervous while filming for Dune. The Euphoria actor recalled the time of her audition when she had a scene with Timothée Chalamet where she had to be really close to him.

"I had just gotten my wisdom teeth taken out. My biggest fear was that my mouth would be vile, and then I would have to do a scene with Timothée where we have to be really close, and he would smell my possible dry socket breath," Zendaya said.

For the unversed, the makers have confirmed Dune's sequel and reportedly, Zendaya will reprise her role as Chani. As fans complained that her screen time in the first part was less. It is expected that she will have more screen time in part 2 of the film.

More about 'Dune'

Based on the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, Dune follows the life of a young nobleman Paul (played by Timothee Chalamet) as he leaves his home planet of Caladan to travel to the harsh desert world of Arrakis with his family. It emerged as one of the biggest critically acclaimed films of 2021 and added numerous accolades to its name including Golden Globe Awards, American Film Institute Awards and more.

Dune also bagged a number of nominations at prestigious award events such as Screen Actors Guild Awards, Art Directors Guild Awards, Critics' Choice Awards and more. Dune is currently available to stream on HBO Max. The second part of the film is set to be released in October 2023.

(Image: @DuneMovie/Twitter/AP)