Zendaya Reveals What She 'loves' About Rumoured Beau, Spider-Man Star Tom Holland

Spider-Man co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland are rumoured to have taken their on-screen romance to real life. Earlier this year, the duo was spotted by the paparazzi's hanging out together and kissing. Fans of the couple were excited after the pictures started circulating on the web. Tom and Zendaya further fueled dating rumours as they were spotted attending a friend's wedding together. The Dune actor in a recent interview opened up about what she loved most about her rumoured beau Tom Holland.

Zendaya on what she loves about rumoured beau Tom Holland

In a recent interview with InStyle, the 25-year-old got candid about all the things she loves about her rumoured beau British actor Tom Holland. After sharing the screen thrice, it comes as no surprise when Zendaya started listing things she loves about him as an actor. She said, ''In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure - you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man.''

She further stated that Tom handled his responsibility of being a Spider-man both on and off-screen 'too well'. She added, '' I think he handled that so well. And seeing him at work, even though he’s not a Virgo. He is a perfectionist.'' She was also smitten by the actor's professionalism while filming his scenes to perfection even after giving his best. She stated, ''It was cool to see how he cares much about his work and making it right. He wants us to be perfect, and I really appreciate that.''

More on Tom Holland and Zendaya

While fans cannon stop gushing about the young couple as they send media into a frenzy with their every public appearance together, on the work front, the duo is all set to appear in the third instalment of their Spiderman franchise titled Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film will also feature Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch and more. It recently grabbed headlines for the rumours of featuring the two actors who played Spiderman namely Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. However, the rumours were not confirmed.

Image: AP