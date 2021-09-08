Zendaya Reveals Why She Refused To Kiss On-screen For The Show 'Shake It Up'

Actor Zendaya entered the showbiz at a very young age, she began her career as a child model for Macy's, Mervyns, and Old Navy. The actor was 14 when she got her big breakthrough Disney's show Shake It Up. Zendaya, in one of her recent interviews, recalled how she had once refused to kiss on-screen for the show.

Zendaya shares she refused to kiss on-screen

Zendaya in an interview with British Vogue shared that she had once refused to have her first kiss on screen for her show Shake It Up. The actor said that though the kiss was just on the cheeks she wasn't comfortable about it. The Malcolm and Marie actor said, "I remember being on 'Shake It Up' and being like, 'I'm not gonna do this. I'm going to kiss him on the cheek because I haven't been kissed yet so I don't want the kiss to be on camera."

Tom Holland's birthday wish for Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been rumoured to be dating ever since the paparazzi's spotted the duo kissing in a car. Holland added fuel to their dating rumours as he wished Zendaya on her birthday and called her 'My MJ'. Holland took to his Instagram shared a picture with Zendaya from the sets of their movie Spider-Man. The photo featured Tom in his Spider-Man costume while Zendaya leans on his shoulder to click the snap. Holland accompanied the photo with a sweet caption and addressed the actor as 'My MJ' referring to her character in the Spider-man movies. He wrote, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx."

On the work front, Zendaya will next be seen in the epic science fiction film Dune. It is the first of a planned two-part adaptation of the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, which covers roughly the first half of the book. The film stars an ensemble cast including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. She will also be seen in MCU's superhero movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, the movie is a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

(Image Credits: AP)