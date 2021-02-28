Zendaya Says One Shouldn't Be Intimidated In H'wood: 'Ask For Things You Are Worthy Of'

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Zendaya feels it is important not to be intimidated in Hollywood, while not creating an impression of being a "difficult" person just because she stands up for herself. In an interview with OK! Magazine, she said women should own their power and not be afraid to ask for the things that they are worthy of.

Speaking to the magazine, Zendaya said that sometimes people are asked to be "little afraid of our power". However, one should own that power and ask for things "you are worth or are worthy of", she feels. In doing so, the person may come across as difficult or hard to work with, "but we are just doing what everyone else is doing", she added.

Zendaya also opened up about feeling stuck and alone after gaining fame through Disney shows like Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover. The Euphoria actress began working on Disney shows when she was 13. She was never without a job back then. However, after finishing her Disney show, she suddenly stopped getting offers and had no idea what to do next. She felt stagnant; Zendaya felt that she could do more work because she has been doing the same thing for a long time and the public does not know who she is. Zendaya didn't feel connected until she got Euphoria which landed the month before I was supposed to do Spider-Man: No Way Home, the actress recalled.

All about Zendaya

Zendaya was born in Oakland on September 1, 1996, in Oakland, California. Her father is an African-American and her mother with Scottish-german ancestry. She started as a model for companies like Macy's, Mervyns, and Old Navy. Zendaya has a number of films in her kitty. In A White Lie, she is playing the historic role of Anita Hemmings and producing the film also. She is going to star in the sci-fi epic, Dune directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. Zendaya portrays Michelle Jones (MJ) in the series. After a whole day of toying with fans' feelings, sharing fake titles, the title for the upcoming third Spider-Man movie was released on February 24. Sony is planning to release the film on December 17, 2021.

