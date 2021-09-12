Zendaya Says She 'will Be Unable To Attend The Upcoming Met Gala 2021' Due To THIS Reason

Zendaya revealed in a recent interview that she will be unable to attend Met Gala 2021. She mentioned that she will be working on the next season of her series, Euphoria during that time. In the interview with with her Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet, she also spoke to Extra TV about her upcoming film, Dune.

Zendaya to skip Met Gala 2021

Speaking about not being able to attend the upcoming event, the actor mentioned that her fans would be ‘very upset’ with her. Chalamet interjected as she was speaking about her absence from the Met Gala and said, “Bummer, bummer.” Timothée Chalamet is all set to be the co-chair for the 2021 Met Gala. Speaking about the event Zendaya said that she will unfortunately not be able to attend because she will be working for Euphoria. She shared that she got her time off for the recent Venice Film Festival, which she called ‘really really special.’ She mentioned that she wished she could make it especially since Chalamet, whom she called a ‘fashion icon’ was going to be the host.

Cheslie Kryst, the Extra TV host revealed that her favourite Met Gala outfit of Zendaya was the 2019 Illuminated Cinderella gown. The actor made headlines with her unique outfit at the event two years ago but recalled that the dress was ‘very stressful’. She said, “That one almost took me out.”

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune got its world premier at the Venice Film Festival and knocked it out of the park. The film got an eight-minute standing ovation at the film festival and starred Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem and many more. Dune is a science fiction film that will be an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel by the same name.

Zendaya’s Euphoria is a teen drama series, in which she stars in the lead role. The show also sees Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi and other stars on screen. The show revolves around a group of high school teens, who try to navigate life through a series of varied experiences.

Image: A.R.F_FASH-Instagram