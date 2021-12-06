Zendaya Says She's Scared Of Tom Holland's Spider-Man Costume: 'It Just Stresses Me Out'

As Spider-Man: No Way Home nears its release, fans are rooting to see Tom Holland grace the big screen with his Spidey suit for the third time, along with Zendaya. The latest instalment follows from where Spider-Man: Far from Home concluded, with Holland's Peter Parker outed as Spider-Man. The film will now show the superhero, along with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange trying to make his identity a secret again, which in turn unleashes the multiverse. Holland will lock horns with some of the franchise's oldest villains like Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro and more.

Ahead of the release, Zendaya posed an interesting question for Holland, which has to do with him acing his Spidey suit. The actor is inquisitive about how the young star manages to throw up in the suit and also get the dirt out, considering it's a one piece.

Tom Holland's Spidey costume scares Zendaya

According to Comicbook, Zendaya, who is also rumoured to be dating Holland, noted that since his costume is one piece with an additional helmet that goes underneath it, how does he manage to get things out. She constantly fears what'd happen if Holland is 'working really hard' or wants to 'throw up per say'. She claimed that this is a 'genuine concern' which scares and stresses her out every time she looks at Holland.

The Euphoria actor further spoke about Spider-Man: No Way Home, noting that the superhero's close ones are in danger. She mentioned that anyone close to him or who loves him is thrown into dark pits, and things start crumbling for them.

Tom-Zendaya address their height difference

During their recent appearance in the talk show The Graham Norton Show recently, the duo recounted the time they performed a stunt together and faced difficulty due to their height difference. As Zendaya stands a few inches taller than Tom Holland, she narrated that in a particular bridge scene, she would land before the British actor. "Because of our height difference, I would land before him. My feet obviously hit the ground before he does," she said.

Meanwhile, the Marvel flick is slated for a release on December 16 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

(IMAGE: AP/ INSTAGRAM/ @SPIDERMANMOVIE)