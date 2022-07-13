Zendaya Scripts History, Becomes Youngest Two-Time Acting Nominee At Emmys 2022

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@euphoria
The Emmy Awards are set for their next edition and the nominations for the same were announced on July 12 as fans cheered for their favourite actors and series. The nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced recently revealing the names of some talented artists and notable movies and series, one of which included the name of the Spider-Man actor, Zendaya. While the fans were delighted to learn that Zendaya bagged a nomination for the TV series Euphoria, they are unaware of the fact that the actor made history through this honour. Here’s all you need to know.
The Emmys 2022 nomination list was released recently and depicted how Zendana bagged a nomination for her performance as the Lead Actress in the drama series Euphoria and created history by becoming the Youngest Two-Time Acting Nominee. On the other hand, the series was among the top nominees as it bagged 16 nods in categories namely Outstanding Drama Series, Best Guest Actress in Drama Series, Best Guest Actor in Drama Series, and more. The much-awaited 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on September 12.
The HBO show deals with explicit topics including drug overdose, alcoholism, and violence. Zendaya's performance was lauded by fans for her real and raw depiction of a teenager trying to turn a new leaf after overcoming her drug addiction. After the successful run of the second season, Euphoria was renewed for a third season.
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso... Click Here to see the full list.