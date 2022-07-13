Zendaya Scripts History, Becomes Youngest Two-Time Acting Nominee At Emmys 2022

The Emmy Awards are set for their next edition and the nominations for the same were announced on July 12 as fans cheered for their favourite actors and series. The nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced recently revealing the names of some talented artists and notable movies and series, one of which included the name of the Spider-Man actor, Zendaya. While the fans were delighted to learn that Zendaya bagged a nomination for the TV series Euphoria, they are unaware of the fact that the actor made history through this honour. Here’s all you need to know.

Zendaya creates history at Emmys 2022

The Emmys 2022 nomination list was released recently and depicted how Zendana bagged a nomination for her performance as the Lead Actress in the drama series Euphoria and created history by becoming the Youngest Two-Time Acting Nominee. On the other hand, the series was among the top nominees as it bagged 16 nods in categories namely Outstanding Drama Series, Best Guest Actress in Drama Series, Best Guest Actor in Drama Series, and more. The much-awaited 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on September 12.

The HBO show deals with explicit topics including drug overdose, alcoholism, and violence. Zendaya's performance was lauded by fans for her real and raw depiction of a teenager trying to turn a new leaf after overcoming her drug addiction. After the successful run of the second season, Euphoria was renewed for a third season.

Emmys 2022 Nominations list

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso... Click Here to see the full list.

Image: Instagram/@euphoria