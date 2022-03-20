Zendaya To Play Prominent Role In Dune Sequel? Director Denis Villeneuve The Spills Beans

Dune emerged as one of the most successful films in 2021. The sci-fi movie is directed by Denis Villeneuve and stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, and others in pivotal roles. Released during the pandemic era, the film managed to impress the audience and became the biggest cinematic event to happen last year. It bowled over the audiences with its theatrical run and managed to mint some good numbers. It reportedly did a business of approximately $400 million at the global box office and is now all set to weave the same magic with its part 2.

Fans' curiosity escalated after makers announced the Dune sequel. With many new entries, there is a massive buzz surrounding the star cast of the film. Along with new additions, many old characters from Dune part 1 will reprise their role in the sequel. Recently, director Denis Villeneuve spilled the beans on Zendaya's role in the film.

Is Zendaya going to play a larger part in the Dune sequel?

Zendaya was loved on-screen in Dune part 1, and now she is all set to reprise her role as Chani in the film's sequel. As fans complained that her screen time in the first part was less, recently, director Denis Villeneuve revealed that the Euphoria star will have more screen time in part 2 of the film. As per the reports of Variety, Denis revealed that Zendaya will have a prominent role in Dune part 2, the director said,

For Zendaya, I will say Part One was a promise. I know that we saw a glimpse of her in Part One, but in Part Two, she'll have a prominent part. We will follow Timothée and Zendaya on their adventures in the desert. That's the thing that excited me most about going back to Arrakis is to spend time with those characters again.

More about Dune

Based on the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, Dune follows the life of a young nobleman Paul (played by Timothee Chalamet) as he leaves his home planet of Caladan to travel to the harsh desert world of Arrakis with his family. Dune bagged a number of nominations and awards at many prestigious award events. The second part of the film is expected to release in October 2023.

Image: @DuneMovie/Twitter/AP