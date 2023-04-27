Zendaya To Release New Song In Collaboration With Labrinth? Here’s What We Know

Fresh off her surprise performance at Coachella, Zendaya is now all set to make her official music comeback with a new song in collaboration with Earthquake singer Labrinth. The news broke after Labrinth announced his upcoming single titled The Feels on his Instagram handle on Thursday (April 27), which will lead to the release of his album Ends & Begins. While the singer’s post didn’t reveal Zendaya’s name as the collaborator, eagle-eyed fans noticed her name in the credits of the song on Apple Music.

Zendaya and Labrinth perform at Coachella

Zendaya and Labrinth have previously worked on songs like All For Us and I'm Tired, both for the television show, Euphoria. The two also performed these tracks on the Coachella stage on April 23. Zendaya's performance came as a surprise to fans as her name was not revealed in the artists' lineup. The Dune actor returned to the stage after seven years.

Later, Zendaya penned an emotional note on her Instagram stories to express gratitude towards her fans and Labrinth for welcoming her to the stage with warmth and love. She wrote, "I cannot express my gratitude enough for this special night. Thank you to my brother Labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again. And to the crowd tonight.. wow..my heart is so full, I can't thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away, I'm so grateful." On the work front, Zendaya is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film Dune: Part Two alongside Timothee Chalamet. The filming of Euphoria Season 3 has also been started and it will release sometime next year.