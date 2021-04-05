Zendaya To Voice Lola Bunny In LeBron James' 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

Hollywood actor Zendaya has been roped in to lend her voice for the upcoming film, Space Jam: A New Legacy. The Emmy winning actor has been signed for the role of Lola Bunny. The news was announced by the official Twitter handle of the film as they welcomed her on board.

Zendaya joins the cast of Space Jam: A New Legacy as Lola Bunny

The official Twitter handle of the film announced on Saturday that they welcome Zendaya to the film. The tweet read, “Welcome to the Jam” and tagged the actor in the post. The trailer of the film released on the same day as the announcement was made. Check out the tweet about the same below.

Netizens react to Zendaya as Lola Bunny

A number of netizens online left their comments and reactions about the update. Several Twitterati wrote in the comments that “Zendaya can do anything” and some wrote that they love the actor. Other netizens posted pictures and GIFs of the actor as they left heart and kiss emoticons in the comment section of the post. Check out some of the reactions by netizens below.

I loved the voice actress in the first Space Jam... but you know, I LOVE Zendaya. So I’m here for it ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼ — Frankee (@FrankEElicious) April 3, 2021

Love this woman ðŸ’“ — WrongWayTony (@WrongWayTony1) April 4, 2021

Zendaya can do anything — Edward Sanchez (@EdwardIsSoCool) April 3, 2021

About Looney Tunes cast & characters

Space Jam: A New Legacy is a Malcolm D Lee directorial film and is a sequel to the Michael Jordon-led cult classic Space Jam which had released in the year 1996. The sequel follows NBA superstar LeBron James as he is thrust into a digital space known as The Serververse after his son is taken away by an evil algorithm known as Al-G Rhythm, played by Don Cheadle.

The plot follows how James teams up with the Looney Tunes characters and competes in basketball against the algorithm’s Goon Squad, in an attempt to save his son.

The team of Looney Tunes will see Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Porky Pig and Roadrunner among others. The cast of the upcoming film includes Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green and Cedric Joe. Apart from these, the film also sees several NBA and WNBA players, that include Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike.

Watch Space Jam: A New Legacy's trailer

