Zendaya Wears Linda Evangelista's Vintage Valentino Dress At 'Euphoria Season 2' Premiere

Zendaya has been quite inactive on social media for a while. The actor's last latest post was related to her upcoming drama series Euphoria Season 2. On January 5, 2022, Zendaya walked the red carpet at the Euphoria Season 2 premiere and the Malcolm & Marie actor surprised everyone with an iconic outfit.

Zendaya wears Valentino dress for Euphoria Season 2 premiere

Zendaya walked the red carpet at Euphoria Season 2 premiere on January 5 donning a black and white striped Valentino Archive dress. The dress was originally worn on the runway by supermodel Linda Evangelista and it's an original Valentino Garavani design from the spring-summer 1992 line. The youngest ever CFDA Fashion Icon is currently dating Tom Holland and she looked stunning in the ensemble she wore in collaboration with her stylist Law Roach. The 25-year-old actor also uploaded some pictures on social media. Zendaya took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a photo in the black and white Valentino archive dress, captioning it, "Two days away @euphoria".

Outfit details

Zendaya's dress is from the 90s which has a scalloped neckline and floor-gazing hem. The body-hugging dress is properly enhancing her hourglass frame. Zendaya opted for the same red hairdo as Evangelista, tying them in a side-parted bun with some locks mopped to the side. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor styled the dress with minimal accessories from Bulgari.

Zendaya on work front

On the work front, Zendaya was last seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home with Tom Holland. She will be next seen in Euphoria Season 2, created and written by Sam Levinson. The show is based on the Israeli TV miniseries of the same name and revolves around the lives of a bunch of high school students struggling through their experiences of love, identity, sex, drugs, friendships, and trauma. While the series has received various nominations by prestigious awards, Zendaya won an Emmy for her performance in the series.

Apart from Zendaya, other popular cast members include Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, Nika King as Leslie Bennett, Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs, Angus Cloud as Fezco, Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, Algee Smith as McKay, Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez, Storm Reid as Gia Bennett, Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez, Austin Abrams as Ethan Lewis, Javon Walton as Ashtray, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard and others.

(Image: Instagram/@zendaya)