Zoe Kravitz Garners Support From Other Catwomen In Her 'SNL' Hosting Debut; Watch

Zoe Kravitz, who's receiving immense love for her Catwoman role in Matt Reeves' directorial The Batman, recently made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. Zoe was joined by some special guests during her monologue, all dressed up in various versions of Catwomen. As Kravtiz spoke about getting into the skin of her character in The Batman, SNL members Kate McKinnon and Ego Nwodim joined her one by one on the stage.

First McKinnon appeared on stage dressed as Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman and stated how Catwoman deserves a similar signal as the caped crusader. She then turned on the "Cat Signal", which attracted Ego Nwodim, dressed up as Eartha Kitt's Catwoman, on stage. Others like Aidy Bryant and Katt Williams also joined the trio.

Taking to the stage as first-time host, Kravtiz talked about how she prepped for the role. She stated, "To prepare for the role, I watched the movie musical Cats every day for a year. Which is actually how I heard Joaquin Phoenix prepared to play the Joker."

Then stepped in Kate as she said "Someone here talking about Cats?". She joined Kravtiz as the Catwoman in Tim Burton's Batman Returns." I'm Catwoman from the '90s," she stated and continued, "The one with the whip. You know, like cats have?"

As Kate flashed the Cat Signal, Nwodim stepped in, clad in the Adam West-era Batman TV series Catwoman. Talking about the series, she said, "People called it campy." Sharing the clip via their official Twitter handle, SNL makers wrote, "fire up the cat signal!". Take a look.

fire up the cat signal! 🐈‍⬛ pic.twitter.com/U78y9xDe53 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 13, 2022

Ahead of her hosting stint on SNL, Kravtiz told ET, "It's just been a dream of mine for a very long time. I'm a huge fan of the show. I'm totally geeked. I'm totally scared." She continued, "I think the cast is so incredible. I think the thing I'm looking forward to most is kind of getting the look behind the curtain and having the experience of seeing how they come up with the skits and all of that."

Meanwhile, The Batman also starred Robert Pattinson as the eponymous character alongside Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell and others.

