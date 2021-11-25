Zoë Kravitz Lauds Robert Pattinson's Transformation In 'The Batman' As 'out Of This World'

Matt Reeves' The Batman will showcase Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader fighting against crime in Gotham city. After helming the role of vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga, Pattinson seems to have left no stone unturned in proving his mettle as Bruce Wayne/Batman. The film also marks the actor's entry into the DC Extended Universe and its trailer has left many fans curious about his role, which was believed to be a solo outing for Ben Affleck.

Apart from Pattinson, the film also stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. Kravitz is no stranger to the Batman world, having voiced the Catwoman character in 2017's The LEGO Batman Movie. She will team up with the younger Dark Knight in his second year of warding off the evil counterparts. Apart from the duo, the film also stars Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth) and Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon).

Zoë Kravitz on Robert Pattinson's Batman outing

In a conversation with Variety, Kravitz heaped praises on her co-star, noting that his transformation was 'out of this world'. She said the role was tailor-made for Pattinson, who essayed it incredibly. She also revealed having seen 'a little' of Matt Reeves' film, which is currently in post-production.

She further mentioned that Matt 'cares so much' for the characters and has heartily dedicated himself to the film. She further hoped that fans enjoy the film, which has been worked upon with utmost commitment.

The upcoming venture showcases the violent side of the DC superhero as he breaks open the web of crimes spun by corrupt people while pursuing the Riddler (Dano), a serial killer. He also uncovers corruption that has ties with his own family and is made to forge allies to grab hold of Riddler, thereby seeking justice.

In earlier interviews, both Reeves and Pattinson described the hero as an 'insomniac' who finds it hard to differentiate between his dual identities. He noted that Batman is 'more flawed' than the other superheroes, unable to control his impulses and seeking to work out his rage.

Having faced many delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is scheduled for release in the United States on March 4, 2022.

