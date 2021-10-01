Zoë Kravitz Lifts The Lid On Her Divorce, Says 'Breakups Are Sad But Beautiful Too'

Actor Zoë Kravitz recently gave some rare insight into her separation from ex-husband Karl Glusman. Kravitz talked about the 'sad' and 'beautiful' experience in a recent interview with Another magazine. She also discussed her music career and how she has moved on from her divorce.

Zoë Kravitz describes divorce as a 'sad' and 'beautiful' experience

Zoë Kravitz, during her interview with the magazine, opened up about her separation and called it a 'sad' and 'beautiful' experience. The High Fidelity actor, while discussing her collaboration with producer Jack Antonoff, called it 'really wonderful' and 'very therapeutic.'

She revealed that she wrote her upcoming solo album over a long stretch of time, subconsciously capturing her range of emotions, which she feels has been interesting to look back and see what she was writing about.

She described her upcoming music as 'personal,' and further explained that it was 'about love and loss.' She also spoke about her marriage and divorce. She continued, "Separations, breakups are sad, but are beautiful things, too. It's about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end. It's so complex, that space, when you're in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what's ahead of you."

Kravitz and Glusman were first linked in the month of October 2016 and later, the couple got married in the year 2019 at the home of Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's father. Kravitz filed for divorce from Glusman just after 18 months of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in August.

Post her separation from Glusman, Zoë was spotted with Channing Tatum earlier in summer this year. The duo was seen together in New York City in the month of August. Earlier this month, there were reports that they were dating each other. The source informed the magazine that 'they have a cute and flirty chemistry.' The source described the couple as 'very happy' during an outing to the Guggenheim Museum.

Kravitz and Tatum had attended the Met Gala 2021 on September 13. However, the duo had arrived at the mega event separately. They were later seen leaving together to attend an afterparty.

Image: AP