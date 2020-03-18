Zoë Kravitz Reacts To Fan's Accusation Of Lightening Skin, Blames COVID-19

The world continues to be affected by the rapid spread of Coronavirus, as many important companies have shut down and countries have been under lockdown. Considering the nature of the pandemic and the effects it has on the older and younger citizens, the US Government has announced a complete lockdown on public places.

Zoë Kravitz replies to a fan who accused her of lightening her skin

Celebrities too are urging the citizens to stay indoors and are busy entertaining them by sharing health tips while practising social distancing. Recently, Zoë Kravitz posted her ‘stay indoors’ picture on her official social media platform, which received several hate comments and here is how the actor reacted.

Recently, Zoë Kravitz took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of what her ‘quarantine’ looks like, leading one fan to wonder if she lightened her skin. As seen in the picture shared, Zoe Kravitz was seen clicking a selfie with her pet, Scout. While the picture received immense appreciation from Zoë Kravitz's fans, one curious fan enquired if the actor had gone through a skin lightening surgery and wrote, “Am I wrong or she is looking so white in this picture, please don’t tell me you are getting ready [sic] of your melanin, you are so beautiful with your natural colour,”.

Zoë Kravitz, who is known for her bold statements and outspoken nature, replied “Jesus. no girl. this is what happens to some of us mixed kids when we can’t go outside lol”. Take a look at the picture:

Zoë Kravitz on the professional front:

Zoë Kravitz became a household name post the success of her series, Big Little Lies, which also stars Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep in the leading roles. Reportedly, Zoë will be next seen as Catwoman in the much-anticipated, Batman series, which is expected to hit the theatres in 2020.

