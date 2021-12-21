Zoe Kravitz Reveals Observing Cats & Lions To Prepare For Role Of Catwoman In 'The Batman'

The upcoming iteration of the Dark Knight directed by Matt Reeves titled The Batman is one the most anticipated movies of 2022 and stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role. The Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, the Caped Crusader's enemy-turned-lover.

Kravitz recently shared how she prepared for her role in the upcoming movie and said that she did some interesting research.

Zoe Kravitz reveals how she prepped for her role in The Batman

In an interview with Empire, Zoe Kravitz revealed that her stunt team observed actual footage of "cats and lions and how they fight" to find inspiration for Selina Kyle/Catwoman's fighting style. She said, "We watched cats and lions and how they fight and talked about what is actually possible when you’re my size, and Batman’s so much stronger than me. What is my skill? It’s being fast and tricky. So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporated different kinds of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of feline, dance-like movement."

In the same interview, Reeves revealed how Something In The Way by Nirvana proved pivotal in shaping Robert Pattinson's take on Bruce Wayne. The filmmaker said, "When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s 'Something In The Way'. "

Explaining how the upcoming iteration of Dark Knight is different from Ben Affleck's and Christain Bale's, Reeves said, "That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalised version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor."

The cast of The Batman also includes Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. The movie is set to hit the theatres In the United Kingdom on March 4, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@thebatman