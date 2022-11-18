Zoe Kravitz Reveals Why She Got Her Tattoos Removed After Turning 30; 'I Don't Need...'

Hollywood actor Zoe Kravitz often chooses to keep her personal life private. However, in a recent interview, the actor opened up about her personal life and the changes she brought to it after turning 30. The actor also got candid about her dating life.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, Zoe Kravitz opened up about the reason behind getting a dozen of her tattoos removed from her body after turning 30. During the chat, The Batman star revealed that she had rethought many decisions that she made when she was younger, and this also included some of her tattoos. The actor, who is now 33, added how she grew up to be insecure being in the spotlight and has approached things such as tattoos differently. She said, "Just things, I'm like, 'I don't need this on my body."

The Big Little Lies star added that she has lost the count of tattoos she currently has and revealed that she will get some more tattoos removed, including a fading star on her middle finger.

Zoe Kravitz talks about her dating life

Kravitz was earlier married to Karl Glusman for about 18 months. The two began dating back in 2016 and tied the knot in 2019. In 2021, Kravitz filed for divorce, which was finalised in a few months. Talking about their split, the actor said, "I just learned to think about who I am and what I want." She continued, "You meet someone who’s amazing and wants to marry you, and there’s nothing wrong with that. If there’s nothing wrong, then why wouldn’t you do it? You love them and that’s what you do."

The actor revealed that she then asked herself an "uncomfortable" question about not wanting marriage and children. While she found being a wife "exciting," she realised that "there’s still a lot of life to be had." She further explained, "I’m done romanticizing the ‘old is domestic’ thing. It’s cute for a minute and then it’s not."

Zoe Kravitz is currently dating actor Channing Tatum and the two have made a few public appearances. In the interview, Kravitz gushed about her beau and called him her "protector." She further said the Magic Mike actor is a "wonderful human" and added, "He makes me laugh and we both really love art."

Image: AP