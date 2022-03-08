Hollywood star Zoe Kravitz is currently basking into the success of her latest outing The Batman. The actor won millions of hearts as she essayed the role of Selina Kyle and her alter ego Catwoman. She surely aced the role as viewers could not stop talking about her after the film was released. While the actor did complete justice to her role, she recently revealed, she also auditioned for Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises but got rejected for being too "urban" for the film.

In a recent chat with The Observer, Zoe Kravitz opened up about her audition for the 2012 film The Dark Knight Rises starring Christian Bale. She revealed it was hard for her to get rejected to play a role because of her skin colour. She also expressed her disappointment on the usage of the word "urban" to refuse her for the role.

She said, "I don't know if it came directly from Chris Nolan. I think it was probably a casting director of some kind or a casting director's assistant... Being a woman of colour and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn't able to read because of the colour of my skin, and the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment."

However, Zoe Kravitz managed to look at the brighter side of the rejection. She quipped how actors later realise the reason behind every rejection. "Even though it's sometimes hard to see that in the moment, usually a few years later, you're like, 'Okay, this is why this didn't happen,'" she said.

The Dark Knight Rises was helmed by Christopher Nolan and starred Christian Bale in the lead role of Caped Crusador. The film also starred Tom Hardy, Gary Oldman, Morgan Freeman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Michael Caine and Anne Hathaway. The role of Catwoman went to Anne Hathaway for the film.

Details about The Batman

The Batman saw a whole new rendition of Gotham's superhero. The film was darker than any other movie based on batman. Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz are currently being praised for their ace roles. The movie was written and helmed by Matt Reeves.

