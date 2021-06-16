Zoë Kravitz To Make Her Directorial Debut With 'Pussy Island' Starring Channing Tatum

On June 15 2021, the Big Little Lies actor Zoë Kravitz announced that she would be making her directorial debut with a movie titled Pussy Island, which will star Channing Tatum. The movie which will be a thriller was written by Zoë and E.T. Feigenbaum. The movie will be produced by Bruce Cohen, Kravitz, Tiffany Persons and Tatum’s Free Association. FilmNation will be handling the international rights for the movie, while CAA Media Finance will be dealing with the domestic rights in the Cannes Market.

About Pussy Island

In an interview with Deadline, Zoë Kravitz said that Channing Tatum will be playing the role of a tech billionaire in the movie. The movie will reportedly revolve around a waitress called Frida, who lives in Los Angeles. Frida tries to win over the philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King, who will be played by Channing Tatum. Eventually, Frida makes it to his inner circle and finds herself on his private islands. She comes to the conclusion that there is something suspicious about the island, and what she unravels forms the rest of the story.

Zoë Kravitz on Pussy Island

Speaking about what she feels about the story, Zoë said that she staring writing the story in 2017 and that the title meant a lot of things. Kravitz went on to say that she experienced some pretty wild behaviour from the opposite sex, as a woman, and as a woman in the industry which she incorporated in the story. She then went on to reveal that she insisted on Channing playing the role because she wrote the character with him in mind. She then went on to say that she felt like he was a true feminist, which inclined her towards him.

Zoë Kravitz's upcoming projects

The Big Little Lies actor Zoë Kravitz will be seen in the Matt Reeves directorial The Batman. The movie is in the post-production stage and will release on March 4, 2022. The movie will revolve around Batman finding out about the corruption in Gotham city. The corruption tracks back to his own family, and he also has to deal with a serial killer known as The Riddler. Zoë will be seen playing Selina Kyle, who is also the Catwoman. Apart from this, she is also filming for the upcoming thriller film KIMI, directed by Steven Soderbergh, co-starring Byron Bowers, Jaime Camil, Jacob Vargas, and Erika Christensen.

IMAGE: CHANNING TATUM INSTAGRAM, ZOË KRAVITZ INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.