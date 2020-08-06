Zoe Saldana Apologises For Playing The Lead In Nina Simone's Biopic On Canals' Show

Avengers: Endgame actor Zoe Saldana was recently interviewed by Pose creator Steven Canals. During the interview, Saldana apologised for choosing to play the role of singer and activist Nina Simone in her biopic Nina. Zoe’s casting as the late American singer was questioned by many and the film eventually ended up being a disaster at the box-office.

The protests started after George Floyd’s death are still continuing in the U.S. These ongoing protests have also led to people questioning the global industry about under-representation in their films and blatant cases of racism. Now, in a recent interview Avengers: Endgame actor Zoe Saldana apologised for a similar issue that faced criticism when she played the lead role in Nina Simone’s biopic.

The Avatar actor played the role of Nina Simone in her biopic Nina back in 2016. Saldana’s casting faced severe criticism back then since she is not an African American but has Latino African roots. Eventually, Nina tanked at the box-office. Apart from being a box-office failure, it was also not well-received by the critics.

Recently, Zoe Saldana apologised about this casting in an interview with Pose creator Steven Canals. She discussed her casting as Nina Simone in detail during this interview. Zoe Saldana admitted that she should have never played Nina’s role. She also added that she should have done everything in her power to cast a Black woman to play the legendary singer and activist’s role.

Back in 2016, when Zoe Saldana was asked about her casting in the film she defended it by saying “there’s no one way to be black”. While being reminded about this comment during the interview, Zoe said that’s growth and it's painful. She explained further by saying that while creating a biopic about a woman like Nina Simone every detail should have been considered.

Zoe Saldana continued and said that since Nina herself was a woman who focused on details when it came to her voice, opinions, views, music, and art same attention should’ve been taken during the biopic’s production. She concluded this topic by apologising once again and saying that somebody else should tell her (Nina Simone) story. Watch Zoe Saldana’s interview with Steven Canals here.

