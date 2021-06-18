Zoe Saldana's Birthday Quiz: Can You Identify The Actor's Movie Names Based On Their Plot?

Zoe Saldana movies have seen her play pivotal parts in some of the world's biggest films in terms of scale, production design and box office numbers. In addition to the same, the actor has time and again played central to supporting figures in character-driven dramas as well. If you're someone who is fond of Zoe Saldana movies, the Zoe Saldana quiz which one can find below may be of interest to you. All one has to do is that they have to match the storyline to the correct option from the list of Zoe Saldana films in the answers section. One can take the Zoe Saldana quiz to find out how well do they know the actor's filmography.

Zoe Saldana's birthday quiz: Guess her movie based on the plot

1) "A paraplegic replaces his twin on a distant planet inhabited by extra-terrestrial beings for a corporate mission. After the natives accept him as one of their own, he must decide where his loyalties lie."

a) Ex Machina

b) Avatar

c) Losers

d) Star Trek

2) "A story of a lady who was orphaned very early on in her life and grows up to be a trained assassin who hopes to exact revenge from people responsible for the death of her parents one day"

a) Losers

b) Guardians Of The Galaxy

c) Columbiana

d) None of the above

3) "The intergalactic saga featuring a group of space vigilantes who are willing to fight the members of a race that are determined to destroy multiple planets"

a) Star Trek

b) Before We Leave

c) Interstellar

d) Avatar 2

4) The film sees a bunch of outlaws unite in order to combat a common enemy. Should the mission fail, the team and an entire universe will have to face serious consequences"

a) Columbiana

b) The Losers

c) Star Trek: Beyond

d) Guardians Of The Galaxy

5) "The film that sees A blacksmith joins forces with a pirate in a bid to free the love of his life from his associates, who has kidnapped her suspecting she has something that is of immense value to him"

a) Drumline

b) Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

c) The Book Of Life

d) Live By Night

6) "A movie that sees a group of gangsters from Boston set up a shop that proves to be a competition for the Ku Klux Klan. They have a final face-off with their competitors to prove their dominance"

a) Drumline

b) The Book of Life

c) Live By Night

d) None of the above

7) "A comedy film that centres around the mayhem at a funeral when the wrong corpse is delivered to the bereaving family members"

a) Death At A Funeral

b) Death At A Funeral 2

c) Center Stage

d) Out Of The Furnace

8) "The story of an eccentric teenage girl who resorts to her imaginary world to escape her troubled life. However, at one point, she realises that she must face her real-life fears sooner or later."

a) I Kill Otters

b) I Kill the Demons

c) I Kill Dead People

d) I Kill Giants

9) A film about an overprotective elder brother who must take on a seemingly life-threatening mission in order to rescue his younger sibling from whosoever has kidnapped him"

a) The Furnace

b) Out Of The Furnace

c) Takers

d) None of the above

10) "A movie where the residents of Brooklyn, N.Y., deal with a citywide blackout for two days in the summer of 2003."

a) Center Stage

b) Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

c) Blackout

d) I Kill Giants

Answers: 1-b, 2-c, 3-a, 4-d, 5-b, 6-c, 7-a, 8-d, 9-b, 10-c

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.