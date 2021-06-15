Zooey Deschanel Calls Her Boyfriend 'supportive'; Gives Us A Peek Into Their Relationship

Zooey Deschanel surprised the world when she was publicly spotted with Jonathan Scott in 2019, while she was still married to her husband Jacob Pechenik. Zooey and Jacob had separated earlier in the same year and she met Jonathan Scott on Carpool Karaoke and that's when they started dating. Recently, the New Girl star gushed over her boyfriend and called him very supportive!

Why Zooey Deschanel thinks her relationship with Scott works

The New Girl actor said in an interview with Hollywood Life that her boyfriend is very supportive and kind and that is why their relationship works. She said that his supportive nature makes her reciprocate and further adds to their happiness with each other. The two also got to spend a lot of time as they quarantined together during the pandemic.

Zooey Deschanel's boyfriend and her are a couple who many did not seem coming, but the two are making it work and how! The two often comment on each other's social media posts and don't shy away from being affectionate.

In one photo, she called him her "2020 MVP" (Most Valuable Player).

Zooey Deschanel's boyfriend Jonathan Scott is a TV personality from Canada and he is a part of the duo Property Brothers along with his twin brother, Drew Scott. He's a producer and a reality TV personality and has worked with many celebrities including the Kardashians!

On the work front for Zooey, she will be next seen as a host in the reboot of the hit 70's show, Celebrity Dating Game. She will be hosting the show along with Michael Bolton and is pretty excited about it. As a host, she will be playing matchmaker to celebrities like Iggy Azalea, Taye Diggs, Joey Lawrence amongst others.

The show seemingly has a bit of a retro theme going on and is one of the few reality TV shows in which a contestant chooses their date not on the basis of looks, but on the basis of answers. In her interview, Zooey also mentioned that this is one of the biggest things that she likes about the show.

Take a sneak peek into how the show will look:

