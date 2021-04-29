Zooey Deschanel Shares A Birthday Message For Jonathan, Fans Call Them 'cutest Couple'

The New Girl actor Zooey Deschanel took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday message for her boyfriend. On April 28, 2021, she shared a photo of her boyfriend Jonathan Scott with whom she is together since 2019. Netizens showered immense love on Zooey’s post and call them the ‘cutest couple’.

Zooey shares birthday message for boyfriend Jonathan

Zooey Deschanel took to Instagram to share a photo of Jonathan Scott and wrote a lovely birthday message for him. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy birthday to my kind, sweet, wonderful, hilarious, clever, generous, caring, handsome gentleman who sometimes orders pizza and grilled cheese at one meal," Deschanel joked alongside a photo of Jonathan smiling across the table from her at a restaurant tucking into a bread-and-cheese creation. I love you always and in all ways, I don't want to seem sappy or hyperbolic but the simple truth is: I'm the luckiest girl in the world”. Take a look at Zooey’s post below.

Netizens gushed about how they look so happy together in the comments section of the post. Jonathan Scott replied to Zooey’s post and said, “Thank you. You make me the happiest guy in the galaxy”. Several other celebrities like Hannah Simone also commented on Zooey’s post and said, “Gotta love those British Columbian boys”. Check out some of the comments below.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have been dating since 2019. In an interview with People, Jonathan revealed that while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke, they fell in love with each other and made their relationship official in the month of August 2019. Like Zooey, Jonathan hasn’t been shy about expressing his love on social media. He shared a photo with Zooey on Valentine’s day and wrote, “There's a lot to love about this lady right here. To list it, I'd need a LOT more paper”. Take a look at Jonathan’s post below.

On the occasion of their first anniversary, Zooey shared a post on social media and wrote, "One year ago today I met this kind, caring, hilarious, generous, creative, nerdy, handsome and all-around incredible human, I am so grateful for every smile, kiss, hug, snuggle, laugh, scrabble game, escape room, breakfast, lunch, and dinner we share together. Even during the weirdest year for humanity, I want a million billion more with you." Have a look.

Promo Image Source: Jonathan Scott's Instagram

