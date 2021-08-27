Zurich Film Festival Set To Screen Daniel Craig's Next James Bond Movie 'No Time To Die'

Daniel Craig's next James Bond movie No Time To Die is all set to make its debut at the Zurich Film Festival. The movie is the first time that a James Bond movie has been selected to be screened at a film festival. The 17th Zurich Film Festival is all set to host the Swiss premiere of No Time to Die, the 25th movie in the James Bond franchise, on September 28, 2021.

No Time To Die to screen at 17th Zurich Film Festival

As per Variety, forthcoming spy film and the 25th in the James Bond series, No Time To Die has been selected to screen at the 17th Zurich Film Festival. Christian Jungen, the artistic director of the film festival, in a statement given to Variety, said,

"We are extremely pleased to be one of the first in the world to show our audience the most recent Bond adventure. We fought for months to get this premiere and had to negotiate every last detail with the distribution company Universal. Never before has James Bond been in the official selection of a film festival."

The movie will also mark Daniel Craig's last movie as British MI6 agent James Bond. The movie will be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga with the screenplay done by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The upcoming instalment will see Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, and David Dencik joining the cast as new characters.

The makers of the movie recently made an announcement that the World Premiere of No Time To Die will take place September 28, 2021, at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The movie will release in the UK and Ireland on September 30, 2021, through Universal Pictures International. The film will release in the US on October 8 through MGM. The official synopsis of No Time To Die reads -

"Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

Image: James Bond 007 official website