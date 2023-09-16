Bambai Meri Jaan Review: Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary's Gangster Drama Is Predictable

Bambai Meri Jaan manages to generate excitement because of the compelling performances by Kay Kay Menon and Avinash Tiwary, who come together to play a father-son duo in this period gangster saga. While Menon has cemented his legacy as a performer with great range, relatively newer Avinash Tiwary is promising and comes into his own in the 10-part series.

3 things you need to know

Bambai Meri Jaan dramatises events that led to the emergence of D Company.

The show is full of blood and gore and does not hold back when it comes to the use of explicit language.

The gangster drama travels to the heart of Mumbai in the 60s and spans decades.

Hot Take

The plot of Bambai Meri Jaan revolves around Ismail Kadri (Kay Kay Menon) an upright cop and his defiant son Dara. Ismail is part of Pathan squad that is appointed to eradicate the smuggling syndicate in Bombay.

Ismail struggles to keep his principles in place whereas Dara, from a young age, exhibits signs of being a rogue. Despite being a cop's son, he has a penchant for going against the law. Dara eventually becomes the show’s leading man, but Bambai Meri Jaan takes time to set up his ascension. When it does, more interesting and violent parts follow.

Does Bambai Meri Jaan live up to the hype?

The initial half of Bambai Meri Jaan follows the conventional template of a cop-gangster one-upmanship drama about who can get the best of the prevailing conditions. It’s the show’s technical prowess that comes to the rescue here more than the script or the narrative structure. The production design and the looks of the characters quickly transport you to the grungy lanes of South Bombay in the 1960s where every individual was hustling to get by the day.

Kay Kay Menon's invested performance holds the narrative together despite cliches and formulaic tropes that are part of a gangster show. Right vs wrong, violence, profanity and the incessant struggle for power are all there, but Menon's act as a fearless cop who gets subdued steals the show. But once it starts becoming clear that this is a stylish rehash of the classic Haji Mastan-Dawood Ibrahim story, there is little that keeps you glued to your seat.

Kay Kay Menon’s performance rises above the script

There are several moments where Kay Kay Menon, who plays Ismail, rises above the script and adds another layer of intensity to the rather run-of-the-mill proceedings. There is one scene where someone close to Ismail dies. The way he reacts to the situation and how his expressive gaze tries to say a million words turns out well. Tragedy and poignance are reflected in that moment. It hits hard because it marks a full circle for Ismail. Eventually, he recedes into the background. The burden of betrayal and self-resignation remains at the core of the story and his character development.

Sporadic moments of style

In some of the better moments director Shugaat Saudagar lends a distinct treatment to the sequences that involve Ismail and his squad tracking down Haji‘s (Saurabh Sachdeva) illegal trade. They are juxtaposed with Dara’s playful shenanigans and the contrast plays out well.

(A stilll from Bambai Meri Jaan trailer | Image: Youtube/Excel Entertainment)

Predictability dampens the excitement

Bambai Meri Jaan plays safe in the way it establishes the dysfunctional father-son dynamic in the prologue. Hussain Zaidi’s immaculately researched books about Mumbai's underworld or the film Once Upon a Time In Mumbaai have already narrated the rest of the story. Viewers then constantly look forward to the rift between Ismail and Dara.

There is underlying potential in the love-hate relationship between the two brothers who look alike but are loved differently by their parents. But, this only plays out in the latter part of the show and seems convenient as there is nowhere for the plot to proceed. Whatever originality or excitement Bambai Meri Jaan has to offer is dampened by predictability.

Performances make the show watchable

Eventually, it’s the performances that are worth looking forward to. Besides Kay Kay Menon, Nivedita Bhattacharya delivers a power-packed performance as Sakina Kadri. Kritika Kamra, despite an affected Bambaiyya lingo accent, does an effective job of portraying Habiba, a young woman who knows how to get her way.



Avinash Tiwary, who plays Dara, brings an understated sense of swagger to the character. Dara’s character trajectory captures his moral ambiguities as effectively as the opening episodes did for Ismail.

Stream it or Skip it?

Bambai Meri Jaan, despite its predictable storyline and structure, is watchable for its visuals and a good performance from its ensemble cast.

Bottomline

While the show follows Dara’s rise in the underworld, viewers will be left asking for more of Kay Kay Menon. As the plot proceeds, he fades into the backdrop and becomes a helpless observer as he and his family get mired in crime and politics. Thankfully, apart from Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary too does a good job of shouldering the show.

(This review is based on 5 episodes of Bambai Meri Jaan)

Rating - 3/5